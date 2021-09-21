How academia can help solve our greatest challenges

If we look at the greatest issues that our nation and the world face, such as climate change, the Fourth Industrial Revolution , or the health of our populations, we see one clear pattern: None of these subjects fit into a single academic discipline.

A prime example of this observation is Covid-19, which was initially a medical problem. But who modelled the data? Mathematicians. Who developed the vaccines? Immunologists, biochemists, molecular biologists, pharmacists, and clinicians. Then we look at the logistical challenge of distributing and storing vaccines at ultra-low temperatures, which required engineers and planners, and the economists and social scientists who had to contend with the fallout from the pandemic.

So although the initial problem was simple, it required a very complex range of solutions.

Planning ahead

Universities have a vital role to play in providing answers to our greatest challenges, and must adapt accordingly. Though there has been much talk around the need to encourage interdisciplinary departments, this is a process that must accelerate so that we can play a vital role in educating our youth to think even more creatively and expansively.

This means removing boundaries, encouraging the interaction between curriculum and research, and the cross fertilisation of ideas; and applying the creative thinking of our arts, humanities and social sciences, to our science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

To give a couple of examples of this in action at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), you will see social scientists using high-performance computing to analyse their huge data sets; and archaeologists examining their artefacts with gamma ray machines in the physics labs. This creative, collaborative environment allows students to advance faster, improving their ideas to make them more practical and tangible.

The fundamental task of these students, researchers, principal investigators, and of universities themselves, should be to first identify problems and then look at them from different perspectives.

At NYUAD, our Research Institute is a platform for the trajectory of the university’s research endeavour and soon graduate and doctoral programs. Under the Research Institute, we have established a cohort of research centres to explore subjects spanning genomics and climate science, to the humanities and Arabic literature. Centres such as these have a vital role to play in strengthening cross-disciplinary engagement, innovation, and international collaboration.

Universities must think deeply about how they can better commercialise their ideas.

In the coming years we will continue to look at areas where we can make a difference and respond accordingly. For instance, the primary focus of the Public Health Research Centre has been the UAE Healthy Future study (UAEHFS), which tracks cardiovascular disease and diabetes in UAE national population. A unique and first time such study in the UAE.

However, it was this centre that together with our Centre for Genomics and Systems Biology, and colleagues from the Biology Program played a leading role in our Covid-19 testing and research efforts, which demonstrates how a university’s research infrastructure must be able to work on long-term projects, but also pivot to much more immediate challenges.

Universities must also think deeply about how they can better commercialise their ideas. startAD, powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYUAD, is a business accelerator that helps global start-ups to launch, develop, and scale their ventures. Over the past five years, it has provided a valuable service in deepening the engagement between our faculty, our inventors, our creative people, and liaising with industry to bring their ideas to fruition.

Looking to the future, my personal dream would be the establishment of a science and innovation park at Saadiyat Island, open to all universities in the UAE. In this centre for collaboration, novel ideas would be transformed into products that benefit the nation and humanity sooner rather than later.

As we talk about innovation, I would point out the vital role that universities play in another crucial area: Social sciences, the arts, and humanities.

NYUAD is proud to be part of a global network that champions the global view of humanity, creativity, innovation and collaboration.

In our rush to talk about the future, we often forget that the arts are fundamental to our existence. How can we talk about AI in healthcare without including ethicists and philosophers? As technology advances, how do we address its mental health challenges, particularly among our youth?

Yes, we need clinical psychology and psychiatry, but our wellbeing also requires counsellors, psychologists, and art (visual, vocal, sound, and tangible) as therapy. There are so many ways that we can look at all these problems, and I have a passion that art should be viewed as a healing process.

As NYUAD celebrates its first decade, we are proud to be part of a global network that champions this global view of humanity, of creativity, innovation, and collaboration. In just 10 years we’ve established 80 faculty labs and projects, and 16 distinctive research centres, and our faculty have produced over 3,600 internationally-recognised academic papers.

Perhaps the biggest role that universities have always played is in bringing people together in pursuit of a common purpose. Because when we interact, we learn that together we are strong, and we can find solutions to our greatest challenges.

And as campuses around the world once again fill with students and faculty, I am excited for the journey they will embark upon.

Sehamuddin Galadari, senior vice provost of research; managing director, Research Institute; Professor of Biology, New York University Abu Dhabi.