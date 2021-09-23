What leaders need to succeed over the next decade

As business leaders, we are at a watershed moment in time with the opportunity to lead teams in a post-pandemic era. No doubt most of us will take the lessons learned over the past year to inform our view of the leadership skills and jobs required over the next 10 years.

As someone speaking with global companies on a near daily basis about their business priorities and objectives, here are some of the leadership skills and the jobs of the future that I see will matter most now and into the next decade.

Be data-driven

Digital transformation is even more urgent due to the sweeping changes in business ushered in by the pandemic. At the centre of digital business is data — this data grows exponentially, in volume and complexity, every day.

According to International Data Corporation (IDC), more data will be created over the next three years than over the past 30 years. But how are we as leaders harnessing, analysing, and deriving insights from that data?

Competitive organisations, focused on winning, empower their organisations to access their data and analytics. Those with an edge look to automate complex and tedious business processes at scale in a simple way.

The end goal for every leader is growth, but the path has changed dramatically. How you embrace your company’s data, harness it, and use it to drive business decisions will impact your success now and in the future.

Re-skill your teams

According to the World Economic Forum, nearly 50 percent of employees who remain in their positions in the next five years will need reskilling. And Gartner recently stated that by 2023, data literacy will become an explicit and necessary driver of business value.

So, no matter what skills you believe will be most valuable, it is inevitable that there will be heightened intensity and higher frequency of career transitions, especially for those already most vulnerable and marginalised.

Technology has reshaped our world, but not all technology is approachable. At Alteryx, global business leaders tell us that their teams thrive using our simple, streamlined platforms that deliver potent results.

Getting employees engaged can be half the battle, so why risk failing with cumbersome processes, multiple vendors, and numerous applications? Focus on partners, programs, and tools that modernise your workforce – not slow them down. Your KPIs will benefit as well your employees.

Ensure board diversity

As a former board member of Alteryx before I became CEO, I have seen first-hand how and why diversity at the board level matters.

When defining diversity, we bring a host of criteria to the table, such as different ethnicities, cultural backgrounds, genders, industry experience, and more. As a result, we have improved our speed to decision-making, reshaped our strategic roadmap, and re-centred our employee commitments. Fostering diversity from the top down sends a powerful message and can be one of your most strategic advantages.

Jobs of the future

As you read this article, think about the fact that there are over 2.5 quintillion bytes of data created each day. IDC estimates that by 2025 we will have created more than 175 zettabytes globally, so the jobs of the future must allow business to gather, sort and analyse the abundance of complex data to make fast and sound decisions.

One of those paths to harnessing data is through greater automation. I’ve seen it a million times, eventually companies reach a tipping point when they can no longer do analytics manually. Analytics automation becomes essential to free up data workers and analysts to focus on the high value-add activities, which drive top-line growth.

As businesses look for ways to insulate themselves from future shock and deliver new and constantly evolving ways to deliver ROI, the workforce of the future will need to embrace new skills and technologies to provide insights faster and speed decision making to inform the business.

The convergence of AI and analytics has paved the way for a future in machine learning — not to take away jobs, but to enhance employee’s work and enable them to do more powerful analyses.

Already gaining traction across industries worldwide, the impact of data-rich machine learning (ML) is growing in our lives and our work. It is a big part of today’s trend toward artificial intelligence, which Gartner projects will unlock business value of $3.9 trillion by 2022.

Machine learning and automated model-building is also part of a new employment dynamic, creating new jobs that centre around analytical work augmented by artificial intelligence (AI).

Companies need to develop existing talent who understand data and the business to embrace data-led AI projects.

We see companies driving upskilling initiatives across their workforce, helping their employees become more capable of automating processes and leveraging AI and ML in their work. As they learn new skills to operate and thrive in increasingly ‘data-rich’ environments of data science, AI, ML, and natural language processing (NLP), these data specialists will become the data-driven champions of the business.

While the current ability of AI can be overestimated, it is crucial businesses recognise the human role within this technology in order to lessen the barriers to AI adoption. One way to achieve this is through increased data literacy. By empowering every member of the business to use and leverage analytics to amplify their abilities, companies will continue to develop existing talent who understand the data and the business to embrace data-led AI projects.

As the global workforce adapts to an ever-evolving digital workplace, the need to upskill data literacy will set companies apart. We’ve seen this ring true across manufacturing, supply chains and healthcare industries whose leg up with data management. A recent World Economic Forum study shows that data-related jobs will be the most in demand within the next four to five years.

The last 18 months sent shock waves throughout the world due to the pandemic, but the near future brings hope that there will be a turning point. The continued advancements of data science, AI and ML will undoubtedly help create a sustainable, competitive advantage for enterprises across the Middle East.

By uncovering hidden factors and key relationships around business defining breakthroughs, AI and ML skills will revolutionize the speed in which every employee can make business critical decisions.

We still have a way to go to whatever the new normal will be, but with a handle on how to leverage technology, upskill your teams, and prioritise diversity, you will have a head start on your peers.

Mark Anderson, CEO, Alteryx