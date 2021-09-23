Looking beyond hydrocarbons and towards sustainable prosperity for the Middle East

The oil and gas dependent countries of the Middle East have long sought to diversify their economies. While some headway has certainly been made, efforts to promote and deliver alternative economic visions can often be hindered by a lack of urgency or the political will to follow through with structural reforms. But this could be about to change.

The economic disruption caused by Covid-19, together with recent volatility in oil prices, has only reinforced the stark need for meaningful action. But the disruption seen in 2020 is not the only catalyst for reform. Longer-term trends are also emerging that could have significant implications for those that rely heavily on hydrocarbon exports. The energy transition is rapidly gathering momentum across the globe, with more developed markets increasingly favouring renewables for their energy generation needs. Indeed, some market observers anticipate global demand for oil to peak within just a couple of decades.

And even beyond energy generation, sustainability is well on its way to becoming embedded in all aspects of economic activity. Financial institutions are increasingly embracing environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles in the way they assess risk, which has significant implications for oil and gas exporters. Banks are gradually but steadily withdrawing financial support for activities that fall short of sustainability standards – Commerzbank, for instance, no longer finances new coal mining or power plant projects.

Furthermore, many Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states are currently experiencing a broad generational shift, whereby a younger cohort of political leaders are making their voices heard in decision making processes. As these younger policymakers add their fresh perspectives to governance, they may be more willing to dedicate the necessary political will and financial resources to economic diversification.

Taken as a whole, this unprecedented convergence of factors could be the catalyst that accelerates the transition to a new economic landscape in the region – and it is certainly fuelling the growing realisation that the time to act is now.

A broad shift is underway

Moving decisively away from hydrocarbon exports will require profound, structural changes to many GCC countries’ economies. But encouraging progress is already being made. In April, for example, Oman introduced a value-added tax (VAT) for the first time, following in the footsteps of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which implemented similar measures in 2018. Saudi Arabia revised its VAT rate in July 2020 from 5 percent to 15 percent, partially to address financial impact of the pandemic. These fiscal initiatives, designed to reduce government dependence on revenues derived from oil and gas, could well be an indication of a broader re-alignment.

And Oman has demonstrated a clear commitment to invest in alternative economic sectors – logistics chief among them – despite lacking the same level of financial resources as some of its neighbours. The Gulf state, strategically positioned at the confluence of global shipping routes, has invested significantly in its harbours and ports in an effort to position itself as a hub for trade.

Saudi Arabia is home to the NEOM project featuring The Line, a planned city-building development that aims to be entirely carbon-neutral.

Aside from its fiscal reforms, Saudi Arabia’s appetite to embrace change is embodied in forward-looking strategic plans like Vision 2030. Technology and engineering-oriented services have been highlighted as sectors that could gradually replace hydrocarbons’ significant economic contributions, as has the tourism sector. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia is home to the NEOM project featuring The Line, a planned city-building development that aims to be entirely carbon-neutral. The massive smart city project has come to be closely associated with hopes for a futuristic, eco-friendly Middle East.

In the UAE, diversification has been a central national priority for years, and heavy investment has resulted in significant progress being made. Dubai is the region’s undisputed financial centre, and has become a major leader in tourism, hosting 16.7 million visitors in 2019. The UAE has also made efforts to embrace sustainability by, for example, encouraging the production of green aluminium using solar energy – and carmaker BMW has already announced plans to buy 43 million tonnes a year.

Holistic effort needed

Sustainable financial instruments, such as green bonds and loans, are attracting significant interest among banks in the Gulf, many of whom work closely with partners like Commerzbank to support their transition. Financing the larger shift to sustainability, however, will also require the active participation of regulators and policymakers, who will need to create the environment to encourage further investment. If banks are supported by robust regulatory frameworks and incentives, funds will no doubt be channelled to relevant economic sectors and sustainable projects.

Reducing reliance on oil and gas exports has a renewed sense of urgency, but securing a long-term prosperous future for the region will also require a wider adoption of ESG principles. Economic diversification and sustainability must therefore remain high on the agenda of all major players, including local financial institutions, exporters, and political leaders. Moving away from hydrocarbons may currently seem a daunting challenge but the broad transformation that this shift entails will no doubt give rise to a more robust business landscape and a new generation of opportunities.

Commerzbank’s Ruediger Geis, Regional Head Middle East, and Bashar Barakat, Dubai Head of Financial Institutions, examine GCC countries’ progress in their efforts to move away from oil and gas, and the wider region’s gradual embrace of sustainable financing principles.