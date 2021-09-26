Dollar expected to remain supported after the Fed’s hawkish tilt, hurting gold

There has undoubtedly been no more talked about and debated topic in financial markets since the pandemic crisis hit than the timing of the Fed’s decision to begin cutting back on its $120 billion a month asset purchase program. “Tapering” like “furlough” and “QE” has entered the lexicon of everyday language. But the recent US Federal Reserve meeting has finally set the stage for an announcement in November to phase out this emergency stimulus. How quickly Fed officials expect interest rates to rise after this will affect all sorts of assets and commodities across the globe.

Introduced at the beginning of the pandemic last April, the bond buying program was set up to be kept in place until the Fed saw “substantial further progress” of its dual goals in its mandate. They are maximum employment and average 2 percent inflation. The former was the box left unticked after the inflation part of the mandate had been checked off, even though the Fed still classifies current high price pressures as “largely transitory”.

From its recent meeting, a taper will arrive in November and potentially be finished by June next year, according to Fed Chair Powell in his latest FOMC press conference. The median forecast for the first hike has been brought forward to 2022. Only one Fed official doesn’t expect a rate rise by the end of 2023, a significant change from just six months ago. The policy rate for 2024 will hit 1.8 percent, well ahead of current market expectations.

This hawkish shift means the focus will turn to potential rate increases as investors gauge how markets will respond to the unwind of bond buying, which has helped the S&P500 double from its March pandemic lows last year. The forecast for rate hikes could spur concerns over whether the world’s most important central bank risks tightening policy at a time when the economy may have peaked and be significantly weaker than it is today. This would potentially undercut the case for stocks and other risky assets.

The bond buying reduction should also bring broad support for the dollar over time. This is hugely important for investors as this impacts everything from commodity prices to corporate earnings. Higher yields make dollar-denominated assets more attractive to investor looking for income.

Gold is one asset that remains highly sensitive to the hot topic of tapering by the Fed. Cooling inflation and softer employment data had raised the risk of a delay, but any renewed strength in the greenback as the program is reined in should drag the precious metal lower. Increasing real bond yields will add to this headwind. The recent concerns over China Evergrande’s debt crisis triggered a flight to safety, but this led to gains for the dollar while gold was subdued. This highlights the downside risks for metals demand more broadly from the Chinese property sector over the longer term.

In the meantime, solid economic data and next US employment report in October will most likely signal the taper announcement in November. The symbolic winding down of asset purchases and the prospect of interest rate hikes should be supportive of the buck and a negative for gold prices. The price level around $1,676 will be key support for gold bugs.

Hussein Sayed, Chief Market Strategist at Exinity Group.