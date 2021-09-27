Power dressing for autumn and winter: New fashion trends and timeless essentials

With summer over, most of us are returning to the office, some of us for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. Power dressing is ultimately about empowerment and confidence, and fashion is an incredible tool that brings those features out. No matter the field you work in, there are certain hacks that can be implemented to dress in a way that makes you feel more powerful, confident and really brings strength to your day.

Essentially is it about discovering what suites you and makes you feel confident. Once that’s nailed, follow your style and it simplifies everything. It’s important to wear looks that will make you feel ready to take on the day and handle the unexpected, all while feeling confident in whatever task you tackle.

It doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, there is an art in simplicity of power dressing and the message it conveys. Once considered the epitome of power dressing, a well-tailored black suit paired with a crisp, white shirt has always exuded an air of strength for both men and women and while this is still definitely a powerful look, the 2021 edit for power dressing brings in strong colors, fun prints, and classic cuts with a twist. To simplify the matter, I’ve broken down modern-day power dressing into three fierce, female personas, with a lowdown on essential pieces to purchase.

The classic femme fatale

Nothing beats a pantsuit when it comes to power dressing with greys, blacks and whites your most classic and go-to looks. To elevate a suite, focus on styles that are slightly trend-focused or offer a unique twist. This could mean taking a simple, tailored black blazer and replacing it with a more sophisticated double breasted jacket. Sharp cuts is another element to be considered – they make powerful statement. Bold shoulders, sharp silhouettes on blazers and strong pleat detailing are an incredibly stylish twist to take the classic black suite up a notch.

Introducing a bold, on-trend colour in the form of a chic blazer into your work wardrobe is another alternative to enhancing your suit look. This would help you stay up to date of current seasonal trends, allowing you to feel cool, trendy and most importantly, confident. And if you don’t like wearing suits, I’d suggest pairing a chic, pleated midi skirt with a structured belted blazer for an understated, always classic aesthetic.

Accessories are key deal breakers, so use them, but tread carefully. When you have a fabulous classic suit, use a simple selection that best reflects your personal style. I’d suggest statement earrings, rings or a pop of color on the heel to help you add a personal touch to a classic suit.

Essential investment pieces

A suit with a modern silhouette. Think strong shoulders, double breasted blazers and wide leg, high waisted trousers.

A crisp, classic white shirt – whether it is a classic shirt or a white shirt with a twist, quality shows so make sure to invest in a good piece.

Gold accents: Nothing screams power dressing like pops of gold, whether it be your handbag, the heel of your shoes, your belt or earrings. A pop of gold against a black suit always exudes glamour and power.

Black heels. Following on from the suit, go for shoes that are modern. I’d always suggest a classic patent pointed pump and again, make sure to invest in a quality pair.

The more feminine businesswoman

Power dressing doesn’t have to mean including only black, grey and white hues into your work wardrobe. Think pinks, greens and blues to showcase a modern appeal to a traditional look. For the more fashion-daring women out there, I’d suggest adding a micro-prints on your blazer or even full suit to showcase your personality and style. Reign it in with a classic white shirt, chic gold jewellery and accessories to create a look that is fresh yet still professional.

Essential investment pieces

A well-cut blazer that expresses your personal style. If you love flowers go for a feminine, floral blazer and pair it with classic trousers. Or if for example, green is your go-to colour, opt for a flattering, beautifully tailored green suit that suits your body shape. These personal touches will elevate not only your look but also your confidence.

The modern casual working woman

Power dressing isn’t only for the board room. There are ways to dress powerfully and help fuel your confidence, in any working environment. If you predominantly wear jeans to work, invest in high-quality, well-cut dark jeans. Pair them with a classic, tailored white shirt, add a chic black blazer and on-trend sneakers and viola. You’ve just created the ultimate laid-back, power outfit. If you want to keep it casual while still feeling confident, why not consider a jumpsuit? Easy and comfortable with the ability to still offer an incredibly stylish silhouette; a classic black or print jumpsuit, for those with bolder personalities, when paired with an elegant pair of heels or platform is the perfect way to bring power dressing to the modern era.

Essential investment pieces

Invest in a couple of pairs of well-cut, dark blue and black jeans that really flatter your figure and offer the best silhouette for your shape.

Again, you can never go wrong with a beautifully tailored, black blazer which can be worn as part of your casual and more professional work wardrobe.

Slowly adding quality pieces is a perfect way to layer a few wearable pieces to your wardrobe, while in the process, also discovering what sort of flair you are trying to exude when in the office or at meetings. Play around with all the options until you find a classic look that best suits your personality and the job that you do on a day-to-day basis.

Heidi Shara is the founder of Dubai-based styling platform Wear.That.