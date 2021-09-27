The construction industry needs a revolution to survive

If we have learned anything from the last year, it is that the construction industry needs to adapt to survive, globally. The pandemic has accelerated the slowdown of the industry, many projects were cancelled or delayed, which had a ripple effect in the industry and consequently exposed several structural problems related to how the industry operates.

Construction is the largest industry in the global economy, accounting for 13 percent of the world’s GDP, and 6.4 percent of the UAE’s GDP, according to recent data. Securing the future of the construction industry is imperative for the global economy to continue to grow and recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Notable voices have been calling for the construction industry to change for many years. Issues that Sir Michael Latham highlighted in his 1995 report Constructing the Team, while aimed at the UK construction industry, highlighted several issues that have still not been resolved, 26 years later.

A recent MEED report revealed that the same issues of customer-as-an-adversary, delayed payment cycles and lowest price tendering are still present in the UAE today. However, there is one additional issue that is key to the survival of the industry – customer centricity.

Why customer centricity is critical in the construction industry

It’s a simple relationship between product and price. When clients are generally unhappy with a service and product, they are hesitant to pay market value prices, and certainly will not pay a premium for quality products when the service that accompanies these products is sub-par.

The lack of professional and quality customer service leads to a fragmented and adversarial relationship with the customer, which in turn inhibits growth and innovation in the sector.

Construction is not the first industry to face large scale disruption and will not be the last.

Fortunately, many other key contributor industries have already lived through similar changes, and there are lessons to be learned.

Take for example, Amazon, a company that set the gold standard in customer service. As an organisation, they prioritise customer service above all else, even sometimes over profit.

Construction companies need to prioritise customer service in the same way they do other verticals of the business.

How the industry can become customer centric

There are a few structural changes that can greatly benefit construction players and create a culture of innovation. The first is to invest in human resources, and value them as a critical asset in the company. Train employees to think customer-first and change their processes to align with the new philosophy.

The second is to implement technology to make processes more efficient, for example, autonomous robots, which are already being used in the UAE. Schindler has recently used a self-climbing robotic system to install elevator shafts, reducing installation time by 10 percent for every 100 metres.

The third is to allow construction companies to consolidate across the value chain – the supplier, builder and design architect should be able to talk to one another as part of the same organisation. This will allow for greater collaboration and efficiencies, creating a one-stop-shop with customer efficiency at the core.

The government is the biggest client of the construction industry. A government-backed regulatory framework that allows for such an integrated player would be welcomed in the industry.

From a project-based to a product-based approach

Currently, the industry is focused on projects, and less so the individual components, or products. Perfecting products, or construction materials, will be essential to ensuring customer centricity in the construction industry.

One way to do this is to emulate the automotive industry. In 1913, Ford installed the first assembly line that enabled the mass production of cars. His invention changed the industry, and most car manufacturers adopted the assembly line within a decade. Ford’s assembly line pushed the automotive industry towards a product-based approach, where one player handles the entire value chain, standardising the approach.

Similarly, the construction industry could be disrupted with an innovative approach that standardises workflows, to achieve parity in pricing and process.

We need to change our thinking when it comes to the finished product, for example, a building. Currently, no one player can provide the entire lifetime cost of owning a building, as suppliers are fragmented and disconnected. If one company can provide the entire lifetime ownership cost of a building, we can find ways to reduce that cost, either though sustainable building components or materials.

Supported by government regulation, the UAE is uniquely placed to change global construction, producing innovations that will push the industry towards being a leading contributor to the global economy. The construction sector is one of the key building blocks of the UAE economy, as government driven infrastructure projects have been a significant driver of the country’s economic expansion.

With the right guidance and collaboration, the UAE construction sector can lead the global revolution of the industry. I look forward to the changes that are to come.

Abdulrahman Khansaheb, Managing Director, Khansaheb Industries.