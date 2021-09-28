Rising Tides

As I write this, the finishing touches are being put on the first ever print issues (in both English and Arabic ) of Time Out Riyadh, the newest of the Time Out brands in the GCC, and the latest addition to a global network of Time Out titles showcasing the very best of 315 cities in 58 countries.

In the fine tradition of Time Out titles worldwide, Time Out Riyadh will help enhance the visibility and positioning of the Saudi capital as it gears up to become a leading social and cultural hub in the region.

Those of you with a long history in the region might find yourselves experiencing a sense of déjà vu, and it’s no wonder: this is exactly what Time Out Dubai helped to do for our city, ever since its launch 20 years ago, almost to the day. This was followed within a year by Time Out Abu Dhabi, placing in the limelight the best lifestyle and consumer experiences in the capital as well.

Naturally, milestones of this kind are a catalyst for reflection. In business as in other parts of life, it is important occasionally to take time to reflect on where we’ve come from and where we’re going. Sometimes there are difficult lessons to learn, and sometimes, thankfully, there are reasons to celebrate and be proud.

For me personally, the launch of Time Out Riyadh on October 1, and the memories and reflections it evokes on the launch of Time Out Dubai two decades ago, fall firmly within the latter category.

ITP Media Group launched Time Out Dubai 20 years ago.

Twenty years ago, I was the most junior member of the Time Out Dubai team, working under the visionary and inspiring leadership of the founder of ITP (a fair, modest man who doesn’t like his name mentioned, so we’ll just call him Mr S). I was a young man, still learning the ropes, but I had big dreams and ambition – and crucially, I also had faith in the service and product I was representing. And what I was representing at that time – fortunately for me, alongside a very talented team – was Time Out Dubai.

I genuinely believed (and still do) in its value proposition and potential to make a positive difference to the social, cultural, and economic landscape of the city I was (and am still) proud to call home.

Time Out’s arrival in the region in 2001 was initially met with mixed reactions. A minority of businesses chose to view it with mistrust: after all, for the uninitiated, the idea of editorially (rather than commercially) led content, focused entirely on presenting candid reviews and honest assessments of a city’s offerings and attractions, without fear or favour, could have felt threatening.

It was our job to convince people otherwise, and by and large we made a success of it – aided by the winds of change which, slowly but surely, were persuading anybody paying attention that more authentic and meaningful engagement with the wider public was key to ensuring successful business (and societal) futures.

Up till that point, ITP had positioned itself exclusively as a business-to-business player, and Time Out Dubai was the birth of its consumer-facing brands. It was a seminal turning point for us: a perfect case of seizing the opportunities in front of us, at exactly the right time.

It’s not often I get a chance to quote Shakespeare, but I’m reminded of that famous line from Julius Caesar: “There is a tide in the affairs of men which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune.” Or, as that other popular saying goes, “the rising tide lifts all boats”.

Time Out Dubai did exactly that for ITP Media Group, helping us contribute to, and benefit from, the growth in authentic, hyper-relevant media experiences that interact meaningfully with diverse groups of people who nevertheless have something in common – the focal point in this case being geographical location, but with a lot of space for diversity and individuality built into that.

Just as Time Out Dubai proved a boon to ITP Media Group – and no doubt about it, to people’s enjoyment of the Dubai scene more generally, and to the success of many deserving businesses and enterprises therein – I am sure that Time Out Riyadh will do just that for our operation in KSA.

More broadly, I feel certain that, together with the forthcoming launch of Time Out Jeddah in January 2022 and other existing and new ITP brands in KSA, it will play a positive role in the kingdom’s Vision 2030. A key element of this vision is the kingdom’s commitment to use its strategic location to drive international trade and connect three continents: Africa, Asia, and Europe.

New ITP brands in KSA will play a positive role in the kingdom’s vision 2030.

There is also a strong commitment to diversify the economy and to support local talent and innovation. ITP Media Group’s growing presence and expansion in KSA will help in each of these endeavours, amplifying Riyadh’s positioning as an emerging hub on the regional and global stage.

Brands like Time Out (and many others now in our portfolio, such as Arabian Business, Harper’s Bazaar Arabia and Condè Nast Traveller Middle East) help us to fulfil the promise and potential of contemporary media: to create long-lasting, positive communities in which people feel engaged and to which they feel committed, on the back of quality content that can be trusted.

This kind of content, in turn, is built on the back of a business model that doesn’t compromise on the honesty or integrity of our storytelling: that can’t be bought or intimidated, and that understands that the intelligent way to do business is to raise our collective games.

Generally, this means doing the hard work of building trust in oneself, one’s brand, and one’s business, day in and day out. It also means, in return, trusting in well-educated and informed consumers making good choices for themselves and coming back for more.

We all know that such a commitment presents many challenges. But I also believe that for many of us, across many business sectors, this is where much of the buzz and excitement lie – in envisaging and pursuing that genuine human engagement which leads to win-win outcomes, in which consumers, businesses, and society at large profit from our intersecting endeavours.

In my view, contemporary media experiences and brands – not least, Time Out – excel in showcasing the moments and spaces in which this happens, allowing us to witness and learn from them… and helping us to seize the day.

Ali Akawi, CEO of ITP Media Group.