Leveraging the UAE’s real estate market for more foreign investment

The UAE’s real estate market has become the perfect overseas investment destination over the years, while numbers and statistics show that this will continue to achieve impressive growth.

The emirate of Dubai, for instance, managed to maintain its position as one of the top three property investment destinations globally in 2020. In order to nurture this growth, it is equally important to maintain a good relationship with foreign investors, while attracting new prospects.

Sustaining the established dynamics with investors can be through various efforts, such as offering longer and flexible payment terms and engaging with them in exhibitions and events.

An established harmonious rapport with foreign investors will open more opportunities and long-term benefits. To further work on plans that improve relationships with investors and attract more, it is also best to understand what makes the local real estate market attractive.

What foreign investors mostly check before investing is the robust and growing economy. The UAE is one of the emerging countries globally in terms of economic stability and is strategically positioned to drive economic growth.

Over the years, it has strengthened its global ranking, not just as a top tourist destination, but also as a major business hub. This is particularly attractive to investors who are looking at putting up their own business in the country, or to rent out their property to other businesses. In the real estate market, the performance of the local economy is significant because it can lead to more investment opportunities and bigger return of investments.

Another reason that attracts investors is the price of properties in the country per square metre, which is considerably lower compared to other international destinations such as Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, Singapore, among others, according to Global Property Guide. With attractive property prices, investors are guaranteed a higher return of investments. Expatriates usually buy properties in the country with the purpose of owning and living in their home, while investors buy because of strong revenue from the property.

The country’s robust infrastructure development is also a major consideration. Infrastructure, whether they are residential or commercial properties, influence property investments due to the fact that a good infrastructure makes life easy and comfortable.

The UAE’s impressive infrastructure, that includes skyscraper buildings for business and tourism, the accessibility of world-class hospitals, schools and other necessities, as well as top-of-the-line transportation systems, contribute to the huge influx of premium investors in the country.

The UAE ranks as the 4th safest country in the world according to Gailup Law and Order Index 2020, and this is also one of the major considerations for investors and buyers before entering a property deal. Through government regulations, proper implementation, and discipline, the country has maintained high security standards over the years, ensuring the safety of citizens as well as visitors.

The business-attractiveness of the country is also attributed to its flexible regulations on foreign ownership. Recent amendments on foreign ownership in the UAE open more opportunities for both existing and potential foreign investors. In addition to this, the recent changes in the county’s visa regulations also attract more foreigners. One of the factors is that you can obtain a residency visa for three years if you invest AED750,000 in real estate. Also, the Green Visa, for example, is beneficial for investors as they do not need sponsorship to work and invest in the country.

In the years to come, we will continue to witness the growth of foreign investment as the country consolidates efforts focused on infrastructure, economic diversification, business-friendly regulations, and development of smart cities.

To attract more investments, it is also important to maintain strategic partnerships with foreign investors. After all, a well-established reputation as a top real estate investment destination is a strong invitation for more investment opportunities.

Hamid Shabir Khawaja, chief commercial director and co-founder of Footprint Real Estate.