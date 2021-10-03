Attracting talent in the post-Covid economy will be a job for ‘HR heroes’

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is renowned for its youthful population, and there are indications that the trend of bottom-heavy demographic pyramids will continue.

A recent UNICEF report estimates that almost half of the MENA region’s population is under the age of 25. And figures from Bayzat show that in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), millennials account for 77 percent of the national workforce.

This — along with a successful 18-month global experiment with remote working — is a game-changing development for HR professionals. A recent Bayzat study indicated that 95 percent of UAE workers are poised to change jobs. Their mindset is, broadly: “I am tech-savvy and have spent a year working remotely with no impact on my productivity; where can I find an employer that will allow me to work flexibly and will treat me, train me, and reward me fairly primarily on the merits of my performance?”

To attract the level of talent required to function and flourish in the post-Covid economy, companies and their HR departments must come to terms with this post-Covid labour market and create HR heroes that can appeal to the millennials and Gen-Zers who are taking a more discerning approach to their employment.

The HR hero has a playbook, and it looks something like this:

1. Keep your employees informed

More than half (52 percent) of employees surveyed in the Bayzat study reported issues with getting basic information, such as payroll updates, including 41 percent who had difficulty finding information on corporate policies. HR, payroll, insurance, and expenses — these areas must be transparent for employees. Anything that involves a claim of any kind should be easy and slick.

2. Create an inviting culture

Just 23 percent of UAE workers remain with an employer beyond the five-year mark, which is not great news in a recovering economy. And more than half (53 percent) stay for three years or less.

When stakeholders sum up the impacts on cost, continuity, morale, and other areas, they will soon see that something must be done to address retention rates. Attrition occurs under consistent conditions where there is a lack of clarity in communication, a lack of inclusiveness, a lack of trust, or all three.

Through open communication, rapport-building management approaches, and empowering, supportive individualised engagement with all members of the workforce, employee loyalty will soar.

3. Take the time to train managers

When workers anywhere are surveyed on job satisfaction, they often mention their relationship with their line managers. In a recent report, nearly two thirds (63 percent) of employees who said they had a bad manager also said they would leave their current position within a year.

UAE professionals are no different in this regard, so HR heroes must invest in leaders, with training programmes that teach empathy and other soft skills with a view to motivating a millennial (and increasingly younger) workforce.

4. Pay attention to the health and wellbeing of employees

We may soon enter a “life-first” work paradigm for the first time in our history. But we are not there yet. In the past 18 months, there have been signs that productivity has remained stable because remote workers exist in an always-on space. Such environments can have serious impacts on employees’ mental and physical health.

To avoid burnout, HR heroes must come up with ways to relieve strain, such as regular team activities, access to counselling services and actively encouraging employees to take vacation time.

5. Revisit employee remuneration and benefits

The discerning youthful employee of the 2020s is not impressed by pay cheques alone. Some 32 percent hold benefits to be just as important. HR teams must reconsider what it means to be an attractive employer.

Beyond cold hard cash is a world of perks and pluses, such as flexible working, and bespoke medical insurance, including the option of telemedicine. HR heroes in a digital era must look at everything they offer through the digital prism. They must offer an HR platform that offers services as any other digital platform would.

Physical and mental health services, financial services, insurance services — companies, and their HR teams, must evolve to satisfy the needs of the modern employee.

Bayzat’s data shows dental, at 28 percent, to be the most popular claim request, while general medicine (36 percent), gynaecology (23 percent), and dermatology (18 percent) are the top consultant bookings. A modern HR platform could offer on-site dental visits, for example, as soon as HR teams discover the need for such a service.

A risk is just an opportunity in disguise

This is the moment when HR teams can extend their influence and become the heroes of their organisations. Through use of the right digital tools and platforms, they can not only ease their own burdens, but introduce a hassle-free, supportive atmosphere for employees that will bolster retention, continuity, and morale.

To survive and thrive, businesses must drive employee engagement and build a culture that appeals to the millennial, their Gen-Z colleagues, and the generations to come. Peerless employee experiences will lead to a sustainable ability to attract the best talent, which in turn will lead to long-term growth.

Ayman Kattan, chief people officer, Bayzat.