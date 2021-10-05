Safely negotiating the debt restructuring path

Whilst there is much talk of plentiful post-Covid debt market liquidity, when it comes to restructuring existing debt, that is never easy.

It is a challenging, demanding task which takes up a great deal of senior management’s time (at a time when that is needed to focus on business issues) and, if done badly, can lead to wholesale shifts in risk or value for stakeholders.

A company usually commences debt restructuring negotiations with a standard set of objectives: to gain more headroom or flexibility in the short-term and to make their debt load more manageable overall. Lenders will also have an agenda: maybe around increasing security, re-pricing their risk or maybe ensuring debt reductions.

A failure to fully prepare and focus on the details that may be needed throughout the process may lead into unexpected problems, delays in securing a successful debt restructuring solution or even a bad deal.

Lenders will typically ask themselves a series of questions: What’s the problem and how long do we have to fix it? What do we think about this business and its outlook? Is this the right team? How much money is needed? Who should pay? What are the other lenders doing? What are our alternatives? What are the right terms for support?

Here are some things to consider which will help answer these questions:

Cash flow servicing details are critical

Lenders will focus on the cashflows that will service their debt and enable its repayment. They are generally more amenable to entering into debt restructuring negotiations if the company provides clear and comprehensive information which they need to secure their internal approvals – companies need to prepare themselves to be scrutinised extensively.

Creditors will want to see a driver-based business plan that sets out recent results, an assessment of the current position and the company’s projected cash flows available for debt servicing (CFADS).

They will also want a proposal that shows the action being taken to deliver the plan, balances funding tenor for longer‐term vs short-term needs and explores all sources of funding thoroughly.

Areas for deep-dive review are likely to be prioritised based on the impact on future profitability and cash conversion.

Take a look in the mirror

During any debt restructuring process, it is important to understand the underlying causes of the need for the restructuring in the first place and not to be seen to be in denial or unfairly blame others (for example, a lack of support from creditors).

A restructuring must be holistic and lead to sustainable change in the direction of the business, and not just changes to the terms of the company’s existing debts. Often this means that the company’s management needs to plan and implement deep strategic and/or operational changes to avoid a second round of debt restructuring in short order.

Look around in all directions

Companies that are part of a broader group must also ensure that any requested amendments and new funding requirements are directed to the relevant parts of the group as appropriate. The impact of cross-default or negative pledge provisions or restrictions included in the group’s various borrowings must be considered during any restructuring.

Undertaking a debt capacity analysis by entity will help but may lead to difficult decisions around the future of parts of the group.

Demonstrate leadership

Creditors will want to be comfortable that the company’s management team is capable of navigating the company through the debt restructuring process and implementing the business changes needed to deliver the new plan.

The management team must act as a source of comfort and taking accountability in the eyes of the creditors, while instilling and demonstrating a clear chain of responsibility, authority, accountability and reward in internal governance matters.

Who pays and what do they get in return?

Any agreed debt restructuring plan will be based on the debt level, where the value sits relative to the debt, the existing security structure (and available asset base) and any new money needs.

To achieve success, the company must carefully map out debt exposures by lender, including existing security structures and allocation by entity.

One of the biggest challenges is the question: Who pays? Shareholders or lenders? And as between lenders, which lenders? While providers of new money often demand ‘super-senior’ priority status, existing lenders will not be willing to easily give up any existing security.

A careful balance must be struck between existing and new financiers when developing a funding strategy to address the new money requirements. Borrowers often significantly underestimate the complexity of inter-financier issues.

Companies are often overwhelmed by the intricacies and complexities of a debt restructuring. External advisors can help navigate and act as an important mediator between stakeholders.

In most cases, a successful debt restructuring is much more than a simple refinancing or tweak to the terms of a company’s existing debts – it is often a more fundamental change in the way a company operates and governs itself and it needs to be carefully planned and executed so as to ensure a balance of risks and rewards for stakeholders.

Elie Fakhoury, director – Turnaround & Restructuring Services, AlixPartners.