Winning the battle against imposter syndrome

All working professionals have at some point felt like a fraud – undeserving of being where they are in their careers or personal lives. While it’s normal to doubt yourself occasionally (it is, after all, an impetus to improvement), imposter syndrome leaves people questioning their success, putting it down to luck rather than talent and qualifications.

Ironically, imposter syndrome often afflicts high-achieving individuals who find it difficult to accept their accomplishments or rest on their accolades. It’s misplaced psychological anxiety that, if allowed to fester, can wreak havoc. That’s why it needs to be stemmed at the onset because, let me assure you, nothing could be farther from the truth.

Our lives and work environments are in jeopardy

Coming into work feeling like you don’t belong can have devastating effects on your confidence and self-esteem. Thinking that you are inadequate and operating in constant fear of being called out can take a toll on your mental health. Your motivation takes a plunge, and your career can suffer. The adverse effects of imposter syndrome can also spill over into your personal life, making you feel lacking as a friend, partner, and family member.

Take this and apply it on a mass level, where around 70 percent of people experience imposter syndrome at some point in their lives, and a horrifying reality emerges. If allowed to continue without intervention, work productivity can fall, teamwork can disintegrate, and a toxic workplace culture can breed.

Five ways to show imposter syndrome who’s the boss

Like everyone else, I am no stranger to imposter syndrome, where sometimes, despite evidence to the contrary, I begin to question myself. Here are some things that help me come out of it to see the bigger picture:

1. A shift in perspective

The first step to stop feeling like an imposter is to acknowledge and embrace the emotions. You’re only human. Then, try and take a step backwards to objectively observe these feelings before you employ some form of positive action.

I find that it also helps to reframe your mindset. The next time you feel inadequate, remind yourself objectively of your trials and successes. Once you get into the habit of looking at your achievements impartially, analyse what it took to get where you are and why you deserve it. This positive reinforcement helps to rewire the brain against negative thoughts that keep you from being at your best.

2. Perfection is the enemy

An unrealistic pursuit of perfection fuels imposter syndrome, and many entrepreneurs are guilty of it. They set extremely high standards for themselves, attaching their self-worth to unattainable goals. People belonging to this personality archetype need to walk away from an obsession with perfection and make a conscious effort not to handicap themselves with unrealistic ambitions.

3. Practice self-compassion

We are often our own harshest critics, judging and beating ourselves over every mistake. The best tool against imposter syndrome is self-compassion. When needed, we need to embrace failure, learn from it, and move forwards wiser, championing our efforts onwards. When we practice self-compassion, we focus less on feeling like an imposter and more on learning and improvement.

4. Life is not a competition

We often feel a compulsive need to measure everything that we achieve against what others are doing. When we fall short, we feel like we aren’t good enough. You will never feel more of an imposter than when you compare yourself to others, and removing this habit is the key to winning.

I learnt how to do it from a theatre coach who helped me overcome my fear of playing the main character in Miles Gloriosus. He told me that there would always be someone better than me playing the part. What he also said was that there would always be someone worse. It didn’t mean that I should resign myself to mediocrity, but that drawing comparison was a futile exercise. We must focus on ourselves, strive for success, and celebrate when we achieve it.

5. Take a closer look at your work environment

More often than not, toxic workplace cultures cause and perpetuate imposter syndrome. If most people in the workplace are suffering from it, maybe it’s not you, it’s the organization.

We need to fix the places that perpetuate self-doubt by building cultures that foster honesty and transparency. Make employees feel valued, celebrate their success, dissuade competition, and champion bias-free, teamwork-oriented employee experiences. It’s what builds people and breaks the cycle of uncertainty.

There’s a battle ahead of us

Fighting imposter syndrome can be exhausting. You won’t win every battle, but you must never give up. I believe in Marianne Williamson’s words, “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure”. It’s time to embrace that power unequivocally to achieve success.

Roberto Croci, Managing Director of Microsoft for Startups MEA.