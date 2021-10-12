Four reasons why employees are calling time on current jobs

Thanks to widespread efforts across the world to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, companies and businesses are on track to fully re-opening. The job market tap has turned back on.

And while the transition from working on-site to working from home affected how people work, many people we speak with have plans to move on from their current employer.

According to Bloomberg, the Work Trend Index showed that 41 percent of the survey’s 30,000 respondents planned on leaving their current job.

This does beg the question, why are so many people taking this leap of faith?

Employees actually seem to have plenty of reasons to look for a better opportunity. And depending on why they are leaving, it could help you decide if you should leave or stay in your own job. Here are a few reasons why others have decided to jump ship.

1. Employer benefits are not satisfactory

The pandemic has brought various issues to light, especially regarding employees’ savings. To be more specific, the pandemic gave many people a stark look at how they have no savings for difficult times. Therefore, many workers are now looking for companies that will provide them with better employee benefits.

2. More flexible working options

Since people have seen firsthand the benefits of flexible work arrangements, many want it to become more common. More specifically, they want to work from home at least one day a week.

Hybrid working environments have become so popular that some employees are willing to leave their current offices over it. Instead, they are looking for offices with a well-integrated hybrid work environment.

3. They want better work-life balance

Another benefit that came with working from home for most people was that they could maintain a better work-life balance. In fact, the lack of work-life balance was so prevalent throughout most employees that it took an international pandemic to show them its importance.

Employees are also ready to make sacrifices to ensure a better work-life balance. Parents are especially willing to make more time for their families, even if it means a reduced salary.

4. The company’s culture is not right for them

Companies sometimes underestimate the significance of employee-oriented work culture for bringing in new talent.

As lockdown restrictions from the pandemic could be nearing an end, companies are looking to go back to pre-pandemic operations. Failure to acknowledge employee needs will have them looking for better business opportunities.

If you resonate with the above-mentioned factors, you might want to look for a better job as well.

Justin McGuire, co-founder and CEO – Middle East and Asia, DMCG Global.