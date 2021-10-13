Decoding NFTs: A guide for entrepreneurs and investors

Non-Fungible Tokens, also known as NFTs, are taking over industries, ranging from fashion, music, and art, to even financial markets, and this is undeniable – a nine-piece virtual and physical collection of digital fashion NFTs launched by Dolce & Gabbana sold for nearly $5.7 million.

When technology giants and fashion houses leverage NFTs in their respective businesses, it is imperative for investors and entrepreneurs to understand what these NFTs can represent legally.

NFTs are unique containers of data stored on a digital ledger, non-fungible in nature. As to their utility, NFTs act as verifiable and public proofs of ownership existing on a digital ledger or blockchain.

Although public blockchains, such as Ethereum, led the adoption of NFTs in the blockchain industry, various other blockchains, such as Solana, Tezos, Avalanche and Cardano, now provide for NFT development and related marketplaces.

As to the spectrum of what they can represent, NFTs can be based on various elements, such as art, collectables, memorabilia, video highlights, digital game cards, photographic images, generative code or a mix of physical and virtual collections.

Understanding NFTs from a legal perspective

A significant point of contention in the NFT industry is what rights are bundled with NFTs when purchased, sold, or transferred.

Generally, an NFT often denotes a right to the underlying asset associated with the NFT, while the underlying copyright is generally retained by the copyright owner. In other instances, NFTs can be structured to provide purchasers with further intellectual property rights, including the right to its exclusive use, both commercial or non-commercial, or within the scope of fair use etc., or until the NFT is transferred to a subsequent third-party.

However, issues pertaining to the unauthorised use of the assets have not yet been tested through litigation or other remedial procedures in most jurisdictions.

Further, there is often a lack of clarity as to who can enforce intellectual property rights for an NFT’s underlying asset. For example, right ownership of an intellectual property asset tends to lie in the name of a private individual or a body corporate who created the assets or appropriately obtained the rights to it.

Therefore, in a case where the rights of NFT owners are infringed (e.g. unauthorised reproduction of an NFT’s underlying image), the only party who has standing to sue for such an infringement is the actual owner of the copyright underpinning the NFT, and not the owner of the NFT.

Beyond outright ownership of intellectual property rights, licensing of the same can be complicated because various entities in the ecosystem may have rights to different elements that are integral to the product as a whole. For example, an eSports NFT or a football-based NFT may include different rights held by the game’s publishers or football teams, leagues, players, tournament organisers and other stakeholders whose intellectual property assets are included in the final product.

Therefore, anyone who creates an NFT must ensure they have all the required permissions from applicable co-owners of rights to ensure that the final product is free from any potential encumbrance or liability.

Thus, if an NFT combines the use of copyrighted material, it may be necessary for an NFT issuer to obtain permissions from the publisher or the copyright owner unless exception like the fair-use doctrine applies.

Decoding royalties and NFTs

NFT marketplaces, such as Opensea, offer creators the flexibility of adding royalties to created NFTs, where on a perpetual basis, the creator receives a percentage of each subsequent sale. It is, however, important to note that in most cases, such royalties are not hardcoded into the smart contract and are rather provided to the smart contract owner by the NFT marketplace.

Conclusion

NFTs are a novel application of blockchain technology as it disrupts and solves many problems plaguing various industries. Therefore, we will see a continued rise in the adoption and use of NFTs in business applications in the future. However, it will be critical to legally ensure that the NFT provides the rights promises to investors.

Kokila Alagh – founder, KARM legal consultants.