UAE’s human ingenuity serving up technological human achievement

Human achievement can be recognised in many different forms and here in the UAE we witness ambitions being fulfilled, the impossible becoming possible, and the inspiration being ignited. From achieving the momentous ambition of reaching Mars to now setting the course for Venus, which has embarked on a voyage of scientific discovery to benefit humanity.

It is this human achievement, combined with the spirit of inspiration that keeps our country advancing towards the future through consistently innovating, which will be the hallmark of the nation’s next 50 years of achievements.

Our founding father, Sheikh Zayed, had the foresight and vision that still guides us to this day. He continues to inspire us with his wisdom and words such as this: “No matter how many buildings, foundations, schools and hospitals we raise, all these are material entities. The real spirit behind the progress is the human spirit, the able man with his intellect and capabilities.”

With the UAE being home to innovation, this week with the start of GITEX we will see a vast array of technological innovation on display designed to make business more effective, efficient, and integrated with new and enhanced solutions.

Behind every innovation is human achievement, all designed to drive us towards the future enabled by the power of technology. The unprecedented disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the urgency for agility, adaptability, and transformation.

With those businesses that were already ahead with their digital transformation plans, they weathered well the changes enforced upon them during the pandemic as their workforce operated remotely and services and products continued to be offered to their clients.

For those behind, the pandemic demonstrated the increased risk to their business operations and has garnered them into action to accelerate the digital transformation efforts to continue to operate.

The pandemic showed that, with the vast array of technology at our fingertips, we could continue to operate in our work, continue to remain connected to our clients, work colleagues as well as our loved ones, and continue to be effective as a business albeit operating more remotely.

This was an example of technology enhancing our lives, enabling us to do more even when challenged with a global lockdown. Here lies the power of technology, when embraced we can achieve more, we can operate remotely or even a hybrid model workplace with the right technology and infrastructure in place.

An estimated 70 percent of new value created in the global economy over the next decade will be based on digitally enabled platform business models.

Here in the region, we have been witnessing an explosion in e-commerce business models, we are also seeing the rise of technology in financial services with a vast array of fintech business offerings enjoying success in the market, with more still coming.

The digitalisation of the economy is being rapidly accelerated and the UAE Government has been taking active steps to strengthen it even further to make use of the advantages and benefits provided by digital transformation.

The UAE has already committed to doubling the digital economy, which currently contributes about 4.3 percent to the UAE’s gross domestic product, which is equivalent to AED100 billion. Achieving this will also require the need for world leading cyber security to ensure a growing digital economy remains on track, such as the Injazat Cyber Fusion Centre, which stands out ahead in comparison to other less able solutions in the market.

Integrating behaviour analytics and machine learning, the Cyber Fusion Centre is distinctive and leads the MENA region as it provides a proactive and unified approach to neutralise potential threats before they occur. The platform leverages an artificial intelligence-based recommendation engine, which suggests remediation actions based on previous behaviour patterns and reduces response times.

These digital ambitions are both realistic and essential to the future of the country competing in the global marketplace for business, trade, and investment. These ambitions are also rooted in a great deal of work that already had commenced years ago with the strategies covering innovation, AI, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, blockchain, and Smart Government services to name just a few.

In the most recent survey of CEOs from across the region conducted by PwC, it reported that 83 percent of them plan to increase their long-term investments into digital transformation, of which 59 percent reported that they would substantially be increasing their investments into this area.

At Injazat, we have witnessed a significant increase in clients looking for our support to provide end-to-end digital transformation services to align them with the best in the world.

Dubai’s digital action plan lays the groundwork for developing the emirate’s strategy and ecosystem

If we look globally, the world is making leaps and bounds in the advancement of technology and it is projected that global IT spending is to total $4.2trn in 2021, a jump of 8.6 percent from last year, according to the latest forecast by Gartner.

In the digital economy of the future, accountants, baristas, and cashiers can be automated out of employment; so can surgeons, airline pilots, and cab drivers as machines will be able to do these jobs more efficiently, accurately, and inexpensively. However, we must not fear the future workplace, rather embrace, and shape the technology to aide us in the jobs that we do.

If we look at the approach Dubai is taking, its digital action plan lays the groundwork for developing Dubai’s digital economy strategy and ecosystem, and it is expected to create new jobs and growth opportunities.

At GITEX this week, Injazat will once again be participating which will be under our theme of ‘Serving Human Ingenuity’ in which we present our strong ambition to become the trusted national technology champion by showcasing our efforts in building the next 50 years with our clients and partners to continue empowering human achievement.

We believe that advances in technology should be embraced not feared; we believe that technology will always be focused on what humans require to be competitive and more productive in the workplace as well as making life easier, more convenient, and more rewarding in our social lives.

It was once thought going to Mars would be impossible, the UAE demonstrated to the Arab world that anything is possible with human ingenuity to make human achievement possible. Over the coming years we will see greater human achievements being accomplished as the UAE advances rapidly towards the digitally enabled future making for an exciting time for generations to come.

Mohamed Al Qubaisi, chief technology officer at Injazat.