Unwrapping investment opportunities of Expo 2020 Dubai ‘sweet shop’

All eyes in the investor community are currently locked on the Gulf region as Expo 2020 Dubai gathers momentum across media and in boardrooms. Labelling itself as ‘the greatest show on earth’, expo is showcasing the very best innovations, ideas, and inventions each sector has to offer.

From ‘rope-less elevators’ to crypto products, expo offers a taste of the future and introduces a host of bright investment opportunities in new concepts, services, and solutions. Indeed, if you look at past expos, where the telephone, touchscreens and ketchup were debuted, you get a sense of the opportunity at hand.

Simply, Expo 2020 Dubai is a sweet shop for the region’s top investors and is not to be missed.

But amid the shelves of bright opportunities and the futuristic delights on show, it can be a sticky challenge deciphering which prospects are likely to provide a solid return, especially during a time of such rapid societal and environmental change underpinned by economic uncertainty.

In our experience, focusing on several principles is the key to unwrapping the most successful long-term returns and above all, delivering value and dividends for stakeholders and shareholders.

At the heart of some of the most successful strategies is an appreciation of low-risk, future-proof opportunities. This kind of strategy doesn’t necessarily mean disregarding new avenues in favour of traditional ones. For instance, we consider cutting-edge, disruptive technology – the kind being paraded en masse at Expo – to generally be a safe subject of investment.

Technology provides a competitive advantage across all sectors and the pandemic has highlighted how disruptive solutions and concepts can transform traditional sectors. In our experience, it pays to focus on high-growth organisations at the forefront of the global digital revolution and operating at scale across multiple geographies.

GFH now has around 10 companies in its tech portfolio across six verticals, and we think expo is a rich picking-ground for prospective investors with an eye on disruptive concepts.

Aside from next generation technologies, the pavilions at expo present a host of recession-proof investments among defensive sectors, for example healthcare. It is worth staying abreast of particularly robust segments, such as senior healthcare services.

With countries in the GCC anticipating a fivefold or greater increase in the proportion of their geriatric population by 2050, some key things to look out for at expo include advanced mobility equipment, senior living residential concepts and dementia care solutions. These are all considered future-proof segments and can also add value to society – something investors increasingly seek.

We have consistently found that defensive segments like healthcare and logistics real estate can provide stabilised cash flows and healthy operating margins to deliver value and attractive distributions. Indeed, innovations in the logistics sector are an exciting highlight of expo.

An increase in e-commerce and pharma trade, as well as development in supply chain management, has spurred demand for advanced warehousing solutions that incorporate Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, which represent opportunistic investments.

Traditionally, GFH has focused on acquiring high quality distribution facilities, like our FedEx-leased site in Ohio, US, and our Amazon warehouse in Spain, secured in deals worth a combined $177 million. These kinds of technologically enabled logistics assets can help shareholders to capitalise on the strong tailwinds of e-commerce growth and an evolving FMCG landscape.

As popularity for ‘smart’ facilities grows, investors looking for opportunities at expo should pay particular attention to robotics, automation tech and ‘green solutions’ that can increase supply chain efficiency and reduce operating and energy costs.

Aside from helping prospective investors break into new sectors, Expo acts as a springboard into new markets and geographies. Importantly, the many global pavilions at the event are portals to prime locations across the world, where ambassadors and representatives help investors to connect to opportunities in strategic, high-growth areas.

In this sense, expo is a truly rare and potentially very fruitful opportunity for investors if negotiated strategically. The event offers a chance to get ahead in various markets and jump onto trends and concepts while still in their infancy – a strategy GFH has found to be highly successful over the last two decades. Indeed, it has been key to helping us establish a portfolio of $12.8 billion of quality assets under management.

Before stepping into expo, prospective investors should identify key target sectors and consider their strategy. Ask yourself some key questions. Are you looking for future-proof investments in defensive sectors? Are you searching for the latest cutting-edge tech set to be ‘the next big thing’ in a particular industry? Regardless of your preferred path, consider your aims, area of expertise and how you can add value to a deal.

Expo certainly requires some serious navigating. But approach the event wisely and who knows, maybe a rope-less elevator could be the ticket to taking your portfolio to new heights.

Hisham Al Rayes, CEO of GFH.