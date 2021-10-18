How adopting a savings culture can minimise stress

The old adage states that money can’t buy happiness, but financial troubles can definitely equal stress. According to a survey by Cigna health, finances are the top trigger of stress for people around the globe, and this was before the pandemic threatened the collapse of entire industries.

We’re looking at how establishing a saving culture can reduce this mental burden. Good financial management doesn’t just increase your money in the bank, it leads to a happier life, and here’s why:

1. It leads to better relationships

Finances can make or break relationships. In fact, a survey from the family conflict hotline showed the biggest issue young Emirati couples faced were related to financial problems and a leading contributor to the 62 percent divorce rate in the first four years.

During times of financial trouble, couples will be placed under a greater amount of stress, and often have to work more to make ends meet. As a result, the combination between mental and physical burnout, stress, and seeing each other less can break down a relationship.

2. Improved health

In addition to reducing your stress, focusing on saving can help facilitate better health in the long-term. You’ll be able to allocate a budget for gym or fitness programs and proper nutrition. You’ll have enough to live in a safe and clean neighbourhood, and saving also lets you have emergency funds for a rainy day.

When you’re in good physical health, you’re able to do the activities you enjoy with the people you love. The chances of getting sick are decreased and so is the stress that illnesses will have on your finances.

3. Boosts work performance

Research by Capital One and the Decision Lab showed that more than 40 percent of people admitted that financial stress made it hard to focus. This has resulted in decreased productivity and significant financial losses for employers.

With the right savings habit, you can have more mental space dedicated to your work rather than money matters. This allows you to pour more energy into your tasks and advance your career. In doing so, you have the opportunity to earn more and further improve your financial status.

4. Do more of what you love

Life isn’t all about work or paying off debt. You need to make time for the things you love to have a happier life. The Ohio State University studies found that leisure activities reduced depression levels and positively affected emotional and psychological wellbeing.

These activities differ for each person. For some, it could be travelling, while for others it could be dining at highly-rated restaurants. Whatever it may be, it entails some amount of spending. By saving regularly, you can have the money and the time to enjoy the things you love.

How to make a savings culture a reality

A savings culture isn’t adopted overnight. It’s a process that you’ll have to practice daily. Here are some tips on how you can put this into practice:

Track your expenses

You can only save the money you actually have, but in order to figure that out you’ll need to determine where it’s going.

By tracking your expenses, you’ll be able to see what you’re spending on, which ones are important and remove the ones that aren’t. This helps you create a budget for every expense that you have, as well as prioritise savings. Once you have savings you can look at adapting your expenditure.

Shop around to find the best deals

Get the best rates from your bank and make it a point to look for deals and discounts before taking the decision to spend to save yourself money and increase your savings.

Take advantage of the available tools and apps to establish a saving culture. Set up an automatic transfer of your salary into your savings account, which earns you some interest.

Use apps like Hundred every time you think of spending, to ensure you always save some money. Even the smallest amount saved will contribute to a bigger part of the pie if done consistently.

Make a plan to pay your debt

In the UAE, the average debt per household has reached $95,000 according to the research firm Strategic Analysis with over 60 percent spent on paying back these debts. These huge debt payments can eat up the majority of your monthly income and prevent you from saving regularly and effectively.

Create a strategy to pay your debts as a priority first and you’ll also save the interest money. You can do this yourself or consult a financial planner to help you. The sooner you pay what you owe, the more you’ll be able to save and sooner.

This is particularly important for high interest rate debts like credit cards. Credit cards must be paid back in full as far as possible to avoid huge interest charges. In case this is not possible, ask your bank to convert your balances into low interest instalments to make it easier to pay without big finance charges.

Look for options to lower the interest rate of your debt with your existing provider – this generally is the easiest option as existing providers don’t want to lose well paying customers to other financial institutions. If your existing provider is unwilling to lower your rate, consider moving to a new provider.

Get the right payment products for your profile

Look for products that can help you maximise the cashback based on your spend pattern. There are many products in the UAE offering significant cashbacks on online spending, supermarkets, government spending, education, dining and travel.

As these categories constitute biggest share of most of the people’s spends, choosing the right credit cards can help you get strong cashback benefits, which will add to your saving.

Nitin Agarwal, president at Hundred.