Time to stop unnecessary deaths from air pollution

Air pollution is now recognised as the single biggest environmental threat to human health.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), ambient air pollution accounts for an estimated 4.2 million deaths per year due to a variety of diseases caused or exacerbated by the air we breathe. Add in other types of air pollution and the WHO estimates it causes around 7 million deaths per year.

Statistics from the Thomson Reuters Foundation reveal air pollution kills 800 people every hour – 13 every minute. That’s more than three times the number of people who die every year of malaria, tuberculosis, and AIDS combined.

Air pollution is now the fourth leading cause of death. Clearly, more must be done. After the recent launch of new WHO Global Air Quality Guidelines, there is now updated evidence underlining the damage air pollution causes to human health, at even lower concentrations than previously understood.

“Today, as many as nine out of ten people breathe polluted air, leading to some 7 million premature deaths each year, of whom 600,000 are children. Unless we act decisively, this number could double by 2050,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres (pictured below) said recently.

And while the guidelines are simply that – they are not legally binding – they are based on sound scientific evidence. Since the last guidelines, issued in 2005, there have been major advances in science and data collection. Understanding of the health effects of air pollution are even clearer now – and it’s clear that lower levels of air pollution must be achieved to protect public health worldwide.

Dr Maria Neira, director of Environment, Climate Change and Health at the WHO says no government has the excuse to say ‘we didn’t know’; the evidence is clear now.

And if current suggested levels of pollution in the 2021 guidelines had been achieved just five years ago, the WHO suggests almost 3.3 million deaths attributed to ambient air pollution could have been prevented.

Dr Neira (pictured below) also points out that air pollution causes a raft of non-communicable diseases (such as cancers and heart diseases); respiratory diseases and infections; pre-term births and a number of other causes of death in children and infants. Deaths that could be avoided if more attention was given to air pollution reduction.

And of course, reduction of air pollution also leads to a reduction in the harmful pollutants that contribute to climate change. A key part of the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) of world leaders in Glasgow, Scotland, is the protection of human health. The health benefits gained by reducing climate change are mainly gained from the reduction of air pollution.

The WHO is of course lobbying hard ahead of COP26, with recent news reports saying the public health benefits of ambitious climate actions far outweigh the costs.

There is also the huge economic burden on health care provision, not to mention lost productivity in the workplace due to air pollution-related issues.

The new WHO guidelines call for a much greater reduction in the exposure levels for most pollutants, (including particulate matter – mainly from vehicles and burning fossil fuels; nitrogen dioxide – from vehicles; and ground-level ozone – caused by vehicles and industry) and are clearly designed with a simple goal: to protect people’s lives.

In 2013, outdoor air pollution and particulate matter were classified as carcinogenic by WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

To address air pollution and climate change, governments, public bodies and organisations need to urgently design more effective methods to protect people from the ravages of air pollution.

They must support new organisations, technologies and bodies that are advancing methods of monitoring, gathering evidence and advising/educating people about how to mitigate the dangerous effects of air pollution.

We need to see more public/private sector advocacy efforts and work together to reduce air pollution, not only in our own backyards, but globally.

We need to see public commitments from global governments, organisations, business and society, in air pollution reduction schemes, which will also act to reassure a concerned public and help slow climate change.

The WHO’s bold new guidelines should be used by nations and organisations as a tool to guide, drive and support the selection of urgent measures to reduce air pollution.

Key to achieving these levels and reducing the harmful effects – and deaths – from air pollution is more collaboration between governments, the private sector and individuals.

While close collaboration with healthcare providers is an obvious and necessary partnership, there needs to be a focus on prevention rather than cure – and that begins with each and every one of us. People need to be more widely educated about how to reduce and avoid polluting our air.

Driving less, walking more and switching to a plant-based diet are the simplest, easiest things we, as individuals, can do.

The WHO’s call to action is bolder – address climate change, reduce air pollution and protect health. These broad aims are achievable, if we all work together and make a concerted effort to change existing pollution levels.

Technology has advanced to a level where we can easily monitor levels of air pollution indoors, understand sources of that pollution and take action to reduce it. Such activity could save lives.

As UN Secretary General Guterres said: “Better monitoring can identify sources of air pollution,” which in turn drives the urgent need for more effective management of indoor air quality and ventilation systems.

We live in an era where we have the knowledge, understanding, technology and tools to take action. At AirZones, we are already part of the solution. Are you?

Tom Day, co-founder of AirZones.