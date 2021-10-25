Real-time consumers have higher expectations than ever

Social media has become the primary arena where brands and consumers interact. Brands use it to mainly promote their services and products, while developing a personable brand voice and image. Consumers, on the other hand, largely use social media for entertainment, shopping, networking, and more. However, the common thread is a digital footprint that can be measured, tracked, and acted upon.

As a result, brands have leveraged this wealth of unfiltered consumer data to make business decisions and develop impact-driven marketing strategies. Social media data that’s accurate, diverse, and scalable provides insights into how and what consumers are thinking about a certain brand.

Social Media Trends 2022: ‘Consumers of now’

Talkwalker and HubSpot have recently published our 7th edition of the ‘Social Media Trends’ report, in which it’s said that today’s real-time consumers have been gradually nurtured to have higher expectations of brands.

The report highlights the key shifts in sentiment that consumers have experienced during the past year, while highlighting the importance of omni-channel engagement for the future.

The main trends defining the social media landscape in MENA revolve around TikTok’s skyrocketing popularity, social ads becoming more nuanced, communities having more power, and the booming space of metaverses.

The one trend that will affect every aspect of your day-to-day business, regardless of what industry you work in, is consumers’ anticipation of instant gratification.

They want more ‘personalised content, faster service, better overall experience, and they want it all now’.

Social media has become the primary arena where brands and consumers interact.

Some might attribute this upward shift in expectations to the fact that Gen-Z consumers are the first digital native generation, though that is too simplistic an explanation – especially as Millennials are also playing a major role in that conversation.

The expectations are high, and the opportunity for brands is real, and whoever manages to find the key to success will win big in the future.

The keys to winning big in 2022 and beyond

Consumer intelligence is not simply an industry term that is having its moment in the sun. It has the potential to supercharge innovation within the organisation by pinpointing emerging industry trends and ultimately increasing business impact. Businesses must leverage AI-enabled consumer intelligence to make smarter and quicker decisions that have an immediate impact on business operations.

Practically speaking, consumer intelligence enables your brand to develop better products that people actually want (and need), personalise the experience through the entire customer journey, and effectively target your campaign so that when you’re talking to your customers, you’re actually speaking their language and solving their problems.

Easier said than done.

There are two key elements that transform social media data into consumer intelligence. The speed at which disparate data sets are transformed into meaningful, holistic intelligence frameworks; and the ability to use that data to reflect empathy at every level of interaction with consumers.

Today’s real-time consumers have been gradually nurtured to have higher expectations of brands.

Firstly, speed and immediate responses are always appreciated by consumers, particularly as attention spans continue to decrease with more ‘swipe ups’. Meaning, if your consumers tell you they have a pain point, you have to ensure that you’re meeting their needs or at least acknowledging them in a timely manner. Otherwise, consumers spare no time looking at your competitor’s offering who is more than happy to answer their questions immediately.

In the real-time economy, the speed at which decisions are made is an asset that every company could leverage to its advantage. This means that brand managers and marcomms professionals must maintain a birds-eye view of what the community is saying, and develop the ability to anticipate its needs even before they arise.

Secondly, empathy is by far the most distinguishing quality that any brand could develop in the years to come. It costs almost nothing to genuinely put yourself in your customers’ shoes. Understand how and why they’ve chosen your product or service over thousands of others. What is it that they want from you as a brand?

Having an empathetic voice does not come by accident. It requires a cognitive effort to listen to your consumers and action your strategy based on their feedback.

Brands have leveraged a wealth of unfiltered consumer data to make business decisions and develop impact-driven marketing strategies.

Having those data-driven feedback cycles in place saves your brand from potential PR crises, becoming irrelevant, or developing an unwanted product. Consumers have agency in today’s business world, they know it, and the sooner that brands realise the role that consumers play, the better.

Today, consumers must be the centre of attention for every piece of content, strategy, campaign, or decision.

This is great news for customer-centric brands, and opportunities are limitless. The key to winning consumers’ hearts is engaging them and establishing a long-lasting relationship that is built on trust, transparency, and commitment.

Elena Melnikova, chief marketing officer at Talkwalker.