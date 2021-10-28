Future-proofing economies and businesses at Expo 2020

This month, the UAE became the first country in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region to host a World Expo, the largest global gathering since the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic. From the onset, Expo 2020 Dubai set the tone, establishing a firm link with local culture and heritage with a demonstration of the power of global collaboration for a more sustainable future. The mega event is expected to attract more than 25 million visits from all over the world to discover life-changing innovations.

From an economic standpoint, Expo is expected to generate an estimated AED122.6 billion to the non-oil-based economy of Dubai and the wider UAE and support 905,200 job-years between 2013 and 2031, an independent report published by global consultancy EY shows. During the peak six-month period of the World Expo, it is predicted to add the equivalent of 1.5 percent to UAE gross domestic product.

In today’s global village, Expo 2020 is a stage for businesses to show not only their products, but the qualities that make them stand out and differentiate them from the rest. But for businesses to succeed and leverage this key moment to the fullest, they need to satisfy the criteria for success.

Gateway for the fourth industrial revolution

While the first, second and third industrial revolutions drastically transformed the capabilities of humans, the fourth wave is quite unique – it is largely driven by four specific technological developments: high-speed mobile internet, artificial intelligence and automation, the use of big data analytics, and cloud technology. Occurring simultaneously are breakthroughs in different areas, from gene sequencing to nanotechnology, from renewable energies to quantum computing.

It is the combination of these technologies and their interaction across the physical, digital and biological spheres that is blurring the lines and making the fourth industrial revolution fundamentally different from previous iterations. For instance, AI is all around us – from self-driving cars and drones to voice-activated assistants, facial ID recognition or digital health-care sensors. With smartphones and connected devices, ordering a taxi, booking a flight, buying a product, making a payment, listening to music, watching a film, or playing a game is now remotely possible.

In present times, all these attributes have been accelerated because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Expo 2020 is the gateway to the era of the fourth industrial revolution, which promises to further automate services and intellectual activities. At Expo, we are already seeing first-hand the technology and digital transformation in action. For instance, for a smooth unique booking and ticketing experience, the ‘made-for-me’ intelligent ticketing solution intuitively senses visitors’ preferences and offers customized products based on geo-location. This is supported by ‘Amal’ – the chatbot as well as other AI-powered virtual assistance in the form of robots.

Alif – the Mobility Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Russia pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is using the latest facial recognition technology to control crowds at the pavilion and analyse visitors’ gender and age to demonstrate how the video analytics can support smart cities of the future. At the mobility district within the Expo, the Forster + Partners designed mobility pavilion, called Alif, features the world’s largest passenger lift that can transport over 160 people at a go. The pavilion also gives attendees an opportunity to build their own robot or design their spaceship, witness demos of jetpacks and hoverboards, attend workshops about drones and also understand the future of mobility.

Opportunity for brands

With the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution raising expectations of efficiency and productivity, along with concerns of constant disruption, no business can remain competitive with a business-as-usual approach. This applies to governments as well, perhaps even more so, given the critical element of public trust and public sector employment. In present times, people’s attitude towards brands have changed drastically, and therefore what it takes to succeed as a business has also fundamentally changed.

For sustained success, businesses will need to fulfil certain criteria – they will need to be purposeful, with a mission; they will need to have social consciousness and make a societal contribution. In previous Expo shows that have taken place in the world, a great deal of technology was highlighted but with this Expo, it is different. Driven by the Covid-19 pandemic, sustainability and innovation have taken centre stage, as key themes of Expo, and therefore it is a key opportunity for brands to demonstrate what these mean to them. We are already seeing a lot of conversation around this – for instance, the sustainability district is throwing light on the various efforts being undertaken to preserve our environment and co-exist harmoniously. The mobility district, on the other hand, is bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds showcasing the latest advancements in mobility, from autonomous vehicles to space travel.

At the Emirates pavilion, visitors can set off on a sensory journey to 2071 (UAE’s centennial year) to experience the future of commercial aviation in the region. For architecture lovers, the event will open doors to over 90 uniquely constructed pavilions that include structures designed to resemble birds, or those that generate oxygen and electricity or feature the world’s largest 360-degree projection surface.

Digitised immersive experiences are most sought-after

From augmented reality to virtual reality to video products, businesses today have access to a wide range of powerful tools to show up differently and actually make an impact.

Today, more than 600 million people use AR across our apps and devices every month. By tapping into this trend, marketers and advertisers can connect with their communities in new and interactive ways. For example, by taking advantage of AR ads, businesses can give customers the chance to try on a lipstick or sunglasses using their mobile. By taking advantage of our Spark AR solution creators and brands can build AR experiences to support expression, communication, and commerce across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, or even Story Time on Portal.

According to a recent FB IQ study titled “Emerging Trends: The forces shaping the future today”, 87 percent of consumers said social media has allowed them to interact more and deepen their relationship with brands, with 84 percent being open to trying new and different ways of shopping. At the forefront of this is live shopping as well as augmented reality, where nearly half of the consumers surveyed said live Shopping has increased over the past year with key categories such as luxury fashion, auto accessories, sport equipment and travel accessories being the most popular.

People continue to experiment with different features and services in their search for convenience. Brands that figure out how to give people time back may earn a timeless place in consumers’ hearts and wallets. For brands, whether you engage people via live shopping, AR or interactive polls in stories, the goal should be adding value versus using the technology in and of itself.

Brands that figure out how to give people time back may earn a timeless place in consumers’ hearts and wallets.

Optimising e-commerce through AI

Product recognition is among the most important ways to make it easier for people to shop online today. If AI can predict and understand exactly what’s in any given virtual frame, then people would more easily find exactly what they’re looking for, and sellers could make their products more discoverable.

Facebook AI is building the world’s largest shoppable social media platform, where billions of items can be bought and sold in one place. As a key milestone toward this goal, we’ve expanded GrokNet, our breakthrough product recognition system, to new applications on Facebook and Instagram. GrokNet identifies what products are in an image and predicts their categories, like sofa, and attributes, like colour and style. GrokNet started as a fundamental AI research project with its first few applications on Marketplace, where AI analyses search queries like “mid-century modern sofa” and predicts matches to search indexes so that the more than a billion people who visit Marketplace each month get the most relevant results when searching for products. Now, it’s powering new applications on Facebook, like product tagging and showing visually similar products based on the seller’s catalogue. Soon, we’ll bring visual search to Instagram so that people find similar products just by tapping on an image.

What the future holds

Expo 2020 Dubai is one of the largest post-pandemic hybrid events, combining physical and digital experiences, allowing brands and businesses to have an ideal platform to see the latest innovations and solutions addressing global challenges in the Covid-19 era. It is a truly unique one-off platform to leverage these innovations and collaborate to expand into new markets, developing long-lasting business ties under the umbrella of innovation, sustainable development and growth.

It is an unmissable chance and something every business should capitalise on, a place that seeks to connect minds and ideas and, together, craft a better future.

Derya Matras, VP Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Facebook.