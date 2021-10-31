Providing the energy to succeed in Jazan

In 2006 Saudi Arabia set out to build a new industrial city in Jazan – Jazan Economic City. The aim was to transform the fortunes of this region in the far south-west of the country.

Fifteen years later, that dream is becoming a reality. The plan is working: power is being produced, engines are running, and people are keen to be part of the Jazan story.

At the heart of this new city is Aramco’s refinery complex, with the capacity to process 400,000 barrels of oil a day. Within that complex is an Integrated Gasification Combined-Cycle (IGCC) plant – one of the largest in the world with a massive 3.8MW capacity, and the first in the kingdom. It is expected to provide power for the refinery, local industry and the national grid.

The Jazan IGCC plant aims to maximise the return from every refined oil barrel.

The complex represents a historic step forward, as we leverage technology and innovation to meet growing domestic and international demand for energy. And the latest chapter in this success story is a $12 billion joint venture to run the IGCC plant which brings key local and international partners into the mix.

Aramco retains 20 percent through its subsidiary, the Saudi Aramco Power Company (SAPCO); Air Products, a US-based industrial gases company, has a 46 percent share; ACWA Power, a Saudi-based power generation company, owns 25 percent; and Air Products Qudra, a joint venture between Air Products and the Saudi renewable energy company Qudra Energy, has a 9 percent share.

This kind of public-private collaboration, as well as the use of innovative technology, represents the very spirit of Saudi Arabia’s vision for a modern and prosperous future. And it sets the stage for additional foreign investment at Jazan Economic City.

From a low-value product to a more sustainable fuel

So, what is special about Jazan IGCC plant? It is designed to make use of vacuum residue, a low-value bottom-of-the-barrel product, usually sold as fuel oil for industry and shipping. The gasification technology makes the best possible use of this low-value product by burning it to produce synthetic gas—or syngas. In turn, the syngas is used to drive turbines in the IGCC plant, creating enough electricity to meet the needs of the Jazan refinery as well as supplying the national grid.

Simple-cycle power plants produce power but also release a lot of heat that is wasted in the air. This combined-cycle plant uses the excess heat to produce steam – which can then be used within the refinery’s processes. In this way, the IGCC plant achieves a higher level of energy efficiency than simple-cycle power plants, producing up to 50 percent more electricity from the same amount of fuel, and recovering all waste heat.

In fact, the Jazan IGCC plant aims to maximise the return from every refined oil barrel. Syngas includes hydrogen that is recovered and used in the refinery, while minimising carbon monoxide emissions to reduce the environmental impact.

When the syngas is discharged it is very hot, so we have to cool it with water. This results in dry ash, which is typically sent to a landfill – but not in our case. At our IGCC plant, the dry ash is sold to our customer’s metal extraction units to recover earth metals such as vanadium and nickel which can be used for steel manufacturing and batteries, generating more macro-economic value.

We installed different technologies to minimise the environmental footprint. Some of these remarkable efforts are, but not limited to, 1) installation of the bag filters house in the Soot Ash Removal Unit to mitigate the dust emission, 2) installation of the SHELL Clause off-Gas Treating “SCOT” Process technology in the Sulphur Recovery Unit to recover 99.9 percent of sulphur with reducing the SO2 emission, 3) running 2.4km huge pipes across the sea taking the warm water from the IGCC to a manmade basin in cooler deeper water, thereby achieving ultimate temperature mixing with the surrounding water to preserve the marine environment.

Closing the loop

In essence, we have created a closed loop at Jazan. There is zero industrial waste water discharge and all by-products are used. It is sustainability at its best. We are taking low-value products and improving them, in a way that benefits the environment.

“We are taking low-value products and improving them”

Our longer-term vision is to complete other mega projects in Jazan, such as an international port and a vast industrial park that is expected to attract a wide range of investors, bringing a wealth of dynamic new ideas and skills to the region – and to the kingdom as a whole. The Shareek program, a government initiative that aims to boost the role of private-sector investment in the Saudi economy, will further aid this process.

Today, there is a real sense of pride – at Aramco and among our partners – about what we are achieving in Jazan. It’s not just about economics, it’s also about leaving a positive legacy. And our new joint venture power project is expected to help lay the foundations for even further progress.

Dr. Hasan Al Zahrani, Aramco’s executive director of Power Systems