Drawing parallels between a fit body and a fit business

Every year, November brings about a flurry of fitness debates and activities, as Dubai 30×30 rolls out its next chapter. While the focus on health and fitness has seen an upswing since the recent health epidemic, ‘physical transformation’ continues to be a phrase few understand, but most aspire to. Much like the business world.

Transformation is a word with strong connotations. In any context, it represents structural changes that, once accomplished, will pave the way to new possibilities. However, since something about humans seems hardwired to see change as a threat, we can sometimes have a tough time with it.

This may be why digital transformation can be difficult to navigate; especially since it comes with no prescribed rulebook. Let’s put it this way: Digital transformation is like doing yoga – everyone is talking about it, very few know how to go about it right, everyone thinks everyone else is doing it, so everyone claims they are doing it.

This analogy with yoga is particularly appropriate, because digital transformation is – at least in principle – not too different from physical transformation. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the need for both physical and digital transformation has amplified. Increased focus on physical and mental health has driven many to yoga and fitness centres.

Although the health imperative is not new, the pandemic led to heightened awareness of it. Likewise, the consensus around digital transformation too has found many more takers, in the business ecosystem. In a comprehensive, post-outbreak survey by McKinsey, respondents said that their companies acted on digitalisation 20-25 times faster than expected – and 40 times quicker in case of remote working.

Digital transformation is more about humans than technology

So, what happened following the pandemic outbreak? The technologies didn’t change; we changed the way we think. Businesses started asking themselves: How do we send a technician for repair during the lockdown? How can we continue sales discussions with customers? How to collaborate with teams operating from home?

Those with greater exposure to digitalisation were more agile and less disrupted. But traditional, tech-averse businesses faced operational challenges; which impacted their customer retention, sales, and ultimately, the bottom line.

So, today, businesses across sectors are open to adopting technologies across all functions, hopeful of optimised performances, resilience to disruptive changes, and other positive outcomes.

Digital transformation needs data like physical transformation needs diet

There is a common rule in fitness regimes called 80-20, which posits that physical transformation is 80 percent dependent on diet, and 20 percent on exercise. What we ingest into our bodies has a direct bearing on how successful the physical transformation will be.

At times, depending on how averse the body is to transformation – excessive fat, existing health conditions, and history of inactivity – the effort required can be much greater, than for other individuals. The solution to maximising results can range from intermittent fasting to a protein-based diet.

Similarly, digital transformation needs data, which can create real-time transparency across business functions. Continuous data feed, structuring, and analytics, can give businesses the actionable insights they need for sustainable growth, and future strategies. Increased availability of advanced software tools, declining costs, and ease of use, are making a strong case for pivoting to data-driven and insight-led operations.

The science of transformation: Mitigating the challenges; capitalising on opportunities

Body recomposition revolves around losing excessive fat and gaining muscle, changing the ratio of fat mass to lean mass. This requires mapping out a stringent fitness and diet regime, along with guidance from specialised trainers. If the transformation journey is preceded by a long spell of unhealthy lifestyle, poor diet, and lack of fitness, it could get laborious. Yet, with the right diet, expert advice, and a resolute attitude, the transformation can be successful.

This approach, of addressing existing challenges, holds true for digital transformation too. Inefficiencies, increasing costs, laborious manual operations, and low productivity are like “excessive fat” that businesses can do without. So, they need to recomposition multiple functions, with an agile, data-driven model. Combined with effective multi-stakeholder engagements, a clear-cut vision, and the readiness to adopt new technologies, businesses can ensure the digital transformation stays continually ahead of the curve.

Transformation is a journey; not a destination

In essence, digital transformation is a continuous pursuit, requiring agility. And agility grows with adoption of full-spectrum solutions like Microsoft technology stack and cloud – because, while standalone technologies are great drivers of transformation in themselves, their capabilities can be augmented and optimisation can be scaled across departments through full-spectrum solutions.

The resulting integrated functions are the hallmarks of agile businesses that understand that digital transformation is a journey; not a destination.

Physical transformation is a constant evolution as well – the person who underwent a transformation cannot leave the fitness routine and good diet that got them there. Retaining the recomposition requires continual efforts. Some muscle groups could take more time to shape up than others, requiring effective triage and time.

Similarly, digital transformation must keep pace with evolving customer expectations and product innovation, ensuring that customers are engaged, operations are optimised, employees are empowered, and products and services are best-in-class at any given time.

At TERRACEZ, we helped organisations seamlessly adopt industry-leading solutions like Microsoft Dynamics 365, which place data at the core of digital transformations. Such solutions capture data from across business functions, synthesize it, bring structure to it, and turn it into intelligence, which can optimize domains as diverse as sales, marketing, field service, customer service, finance, and operations.

All in all, digital transformation – much like physical transformation – will unlock multiple positive outcomes. But with the right solutions and reliable service providers, digital transformation can be far easier to accomplish, and keep at.

Dharmendra Panwar, CEO and co-founder of TERRACEZ