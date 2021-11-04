Leveraging diplomacy for global entrepreneurs

Innovative entrepreneurs exist everywhere in the world. They are driven to solve problems in their community, their country, for our planet, and even in space. There are those working to find a cure for a deadly disease or address climate change. Others are working to better our life experience, to bring music, film and books closer to us, to join families that are apart, and to connect people together over shared interests and aspirations.

Entrepreneurs may dedicate their youth to their project, the most precious years of their life; they may leave valuable careers to build something more meaningful. They are from all walks of life. They have in common that they have a dream, and they’ve leapt, with the hope to achieve an outcome.

Their success is our success. Their success improves our lives, creates jobs, grows our economies. For their courage and their contribution, they deserve our help.

And today’s entrepreneurs are born global. They are no longer limited by national borders. They need to leverage diplomacy in pursuit of their global success.

Diplomacy is a tool employed by all governments internationally to achieve goals that serve the national interest. Entrepreneurs are served by their governments’ diplomatic efforts in many ways:

Governments negotiate free trade agreements, foreign investment protection agreements as well as multilateral agreements such as those behind the World Trade Organisation. These agreements offer companies and entrepreneurs preferred access to diverse markets all over the world as well as other benefits such as labour mobility.For Canada, examples include the Canada-USA-Mexico Agreement and the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. In fact, Canada has preferential market access through 14 trade agreements to 51 countries with nearly 1.5 billion consumers and a combined GDP of $52 trillion. Canada is the only G-7 country with FTAs with all other G-7 countries.

Governments also enter into science, technology and innovation agreements, with both established and emerging innovation networks around the world. These agreements are a catalyst for science and technological innovation. Science diplomacy, which supports innovation, also creates long-lasting linkages between countries evidenced for example in the ongoing vaccine diplomacy which has fostered many new partnerships.

Governments also offer support programs and funding for entrepreneurs to find partners abroad to export, invest abroad, attract investment or develop innovation partnerships.

Entrepreneurs need to leverage diplomacy in pursuit of their global success.

And for Canada, all these diplomatic efforts are underpinned by a desire to foster inclusive trade. Inclusive trade means that the benefits and opportunities that flow from trade are widely shared, including with women, indigenous and youth entrepreneurs. Trade is not just for large corporations; it needs to benefit all entrepreneurs.

Governments need to cater these diplomatic efforts to entrepreneurs and start-ups in their early stages. Born-global companies find that an international-first approach offers them a competitive advantage. Whether it’s a favorable regulatory environment abroad, access to funding, access to talent, or a more viable market for their product or service, internationalisation could be what makes or breaks a start-up.

All these diplomatic efforts would amount to very little if entrepreneurs never got their ideas off the ground. Hence, the essential role of angel investors. Angels bridge the gap between bright and innovative entrepreneurs and the means they require to launch their company.

In Canada, we are smashing records in terms of venture and growth capital invested in start-ups – $8.3bn in the first half of 2021 alone. However, angel and seed investment is not keeping pace. The VC darlings of today would not be there without those earlier seed investments. High net worth individuals need to continue to support entrepreneurs developing ideas that could change the world.

In closing, here is the story of Hexoskin, a Canadian start-up that leveraged diplomacy to grow. Hexoskin makes an AI-powered wearable vest that can monitor vital signs, such as heart rate, blood pressure and skin temperature. It is used on earth by researchers in healthcare and in space by the Canadian Space Agency and NASA. Its product, Astroskin, is worn by astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS).

Governments enter into science, technology and innovation agreements, with both established and emerging innovation networks around the world.

In addition to receiving the support of the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service, the company received the support of the Government of Dubai. Hexoskin caught the attention of a delegation from the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on a study visit to Canada. The DHA invited Hexoskin to be part of the Dubai Future Accelerators, a government-funded accelerator designed to fast-track the adoption of innovative technologies within government agencies.

The support by the Canadian and Dubai Governments, which followed an early vote of confidence by angel investors in Canada, contributed to Hexoskin’s success. Astroskin was recently deployed on the first commercial Virgin Galactic space flight. Hexoskin now has 30 staff and is hiring.

As the world is gathered for Expo 2020 Dubai, each country is representing what it is and what it is aspiring to be. To reach our full potential as a global community, we need to use diplomacy to collaborate and support the global drive for innovation, one idea at a time, one entrepreneur at a time and one investment at a time.

Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada, Dubai and the Northern Emirates (adapted from remarks delivered at World Business Angel Investors Week, UAE)