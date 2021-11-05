Re-building meaningful relationships with our colleagues

As more organisations in the Middle East are returning to the full-time office or adopting a hybrid setup, they are worried that their employees are hesitant, anxious and unsure about a return to normal. These concerns are not unfounded, as a recent research found that working from home has made UAE workers feel more productive and happier. The majority of surveyed workers favor a hybrid model that allows them to either work from home entirely or in the office only part time.

A recent survey by Citrix also found that leaders tend to overestimate office appeal. Indeed, 90 percent of “born-digital” employees (millennials and generation Z) in the UAE do not want to return to full-time office work post-pandemic, preferring a remote or hybrid model instead.

However, 73 percent of leaders believe that young workers will want to spend most or all of their time working in the office.

One of the key takeaways from the Citrix survey is that to attract and retain the next generation of leaders, organisations need to invest in a reimagined flexible and highly engaging work environment.

Steps toward meaningful interactions

How do organisations facilitate belonging at work? Our core idea is that leaders need to design what we call immensely human interactions (IHIs). IHIs are moments in which social interactions, including those in the course of the workday, are interwoven with empathy, curiosity, and humility. They can take place both during and outside of the traditional meetings required for collaborative work. Done right, IHIs help grow and nurture profound ties with co-workers and can help rebuild lost feelings of connection and culture at work.

Based on our analysis of research and conversations with company leaders, we offer six strategies for designing IHI moments in organisations:

1. Use IHIs to reinvigorate strong ties. Redesigning work to allow for moments of intensely human interactions can powerfully reinvigorate our strong connections with colleagues, which is so important for reducing loneliness.

Efforts to rejuvenate strong ties can also benefit when leaders are willing to put their money where their culture lives. As restrictions on face-to-face interactions are lifted, leaders should consider allocating funds to enable teammates who live in the same area to get together for drinks, dinners, and other joint activities.

2. Infuse serendipity at work. The random moments when we pause and engage with others, often as a result of how our physical environment is designed, matter. Unfortunately, physical isolation has not allowed for spontaneous interactions in the elevator or at the copier. In the absence of these, workers are less likely to feel a part of a larger collective that extends beyond their direct reporting relationships. The consequence is a weaker sense of belonging to the organisation at large.

3. Engage in the practices of high-quality connections. High-quality connections are punctuated moments that foster the immensely human dynamics of trust, mutual positive regard, and reciprocated curiosity. Many of these moments are quick: They can be as short as 30 seconds and take place through an email exchange, a conversation, or a single interaction in a meeting.

High-quality connections grow and strengthen our relationships in the long term. They contrast with low-quality connections, those distracted moments that deplete connection. Our colleague Jane Dutton, a professor emerita at the Ross School of Business, noted that “in low-quality connections, there is a little death in every interaction.”

The key to high-quality connections is practising respectful engagement. Show up and be present, turn toward the other person, and give that person your full attention.

4. Run “humility huddles.” Organisations need to create safe ways for people to brainstorm ideas and to interact when they need help answering a question.

Many people hesitate to share ideas that are less than fully formed. Criticism can affect people’s sense of self-worth, and people can be reluctant to reveal anything that is half-baked. But in humility huddles, individuals are encouraged to be explicit about the incompleteness of their ideas and the desire for others to roll up their sleeves and help make these ideas better.

5. Embody curiosity with purpose. Curiosity with a purpose is about learning about what others find meaningful so that we might adjust our actions accordingly. In doing so, we convey that we are present and attuned to them as human beings.

The gold standard of curiosity with purpose is to make heavy use of follow-up questions in conversation. By definition, follow-up questions are contingent upon what the other person contributes to the conversation, and they explicitly convey an elevated level of attention on the other rather than the self. These interactions can lead to surprising information that pays off in unexpected ways.

6. Enable people to share their stories. Imagine spending a few minutes of a weekly team meeting spotlighting one member. That team member could be asked to share how she chose her profession or what defines her at work or outside of work. Or team members could be invited to share what they were grateful for during the past year or what they learned about themselves during the height of the lockdown.

Meaningful connections beyond colleagues

The tools of IHIs can be used to recultivate relationships with customers, too. The owner of a CrossFit gym, told us that to help bring back the sense of community that existed before the pandemic, he started a podcast. As part of the show, he asks members to share their life and fitness stories with others. The resulting conversations are publicised by the gym and shared among both associates and customer members. The stories reveal the common themes of hard work and competitive drive — and have reenergised the gym’s culture and sense of camaraderie.

The Covid-19 crisis and the disruptions it inflicted on our social and professional lives have upended our sense of belonging. And while the damage is not irreparable, it would be a mistake to assume that simply returning to the old physical space or professional norms will suffce.

By designing IHI moments, leaders can promote employee wellness and avoid exacerbating the decline in social connectedness being felt by many of their employees and even customers.

Reimagining the post-pandemic workplace offers opportunities to restore people’s sense of belonging and create an environment for deep and meaningful human connection. By doing so, leaders will be working toward more vibrant and resilient organisations.

Jeffrey Sanchez-Burks is the William Russell Kelly professor of Business Administration at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.