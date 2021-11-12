Central banks help risk sentiment with their cautious steps to normalisation

Markets are in buoyant mood again as stock indices close at all-time highs on a daily basis. The notoriously difficult September/October period came to a positive conclusion though some questions that have loomed over markets for some months remain. Persistent inflation is a critical one, and central banks across the globe are slowly responding by ushering in a period of progressively tighter monetary policy.

Last week, policymakers in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK warned us that the era of stimulus is coming to end. The financial crisis and more recently the pandemic have seen unprecedented levels of loose policy. But major central banks are now moving away from this, albeit at different speeds and by reigning in different policy levers and mechanisms.

As economies continue to recover, the need for continued monetary support wanes. As such, the world’s most important central bank, the US Federal Reserve, recently said it would fully end its emergency bond-buying program by mid-2022. Once that process is complete, maximum employment and inflation above 2.0 percent both must be realised and expected to persist into the medium-term in order to justify rises in interest rates. This cautious, steady hand is supportive of markets, with officials and investors fully cognisant of the “taper tantrum” narrative.

Interestingly, bond markets and yields had been hinting that a central bank policy mistake was in the making. Concerns had been growing among traders that policymakers might actually put interest rates up too quickly. This would choke off the nascent recovery and force a sharp policy u-turn further out. This is what is implied by a “flattening yield curve” in which longer term rates are no higher than short ones, when viewed on a chart of different maturing bonds.

In this current benign risk environment, the S&P500 gained more than 6 percent in October following its first 5 percent pullback of the year. The percent of bulls in the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) Investor Sentiment Survey more than doubled from its mid-September lows. Meanwhile the widely watched VIX index, a measure of implied volatility in the S&P500 Index, is near its lowest level since before the pandemic began.

One asset that has very recently responded to central banks that have pulled back from overtly hawkish talk is gold. Prices have rebounded from lows around $1,760 to levels last seen in early September close to $1,820. US ten-year real yields, that is those adjusted for inflation, have dropped back below -1 percent. This has helped offset the stronger dollar and low stock market volatility.

The latter has been a key reason why ETF holdings have fallen to 18-month lows as real money investor have shunned the precious metal, given the lack of need to diversity portfolios. We note there is a strong seasonal trend of strength for gold in December and January which has been preceded by weakness in November. Any upside move by gold bugs will be wary of the technical resistance level just above current pricing at $1,834, which proved to be a barrier to more gains over the summer.

Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at Exinity Group