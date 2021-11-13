Controlling anxiety before it controls you

The fear of losing everything has spurred me on and held me back I would say. It just depends how high or low the dial is set when I wake up.

My advice to those that may suffer the same; try to control what you can and let go of what you can’t.

[node:story_0]

This is a real big one for people who regularly experience anxiety. While you may feel responsible for everything when it comes to business, actually taking on everything is simply unsustainable.

Make it a practice to regularly set your priorities, and then live by them. Consider what’s essential, what only you can do and what you can personally control, while deciding whether to spend your time and attention on something.

Also, while you may strive for perfection, it’s OK if you don’t attain it. The quest for perfection is rarely successful and becoming preoccupied with your perception of perfection is often destructive, so aspire to make peace with “nearly perfect.”

If you run a business, then I would suggest that you build and nurture relationships with your peers, especially other small business owners, entrepreneurs and business advisors, all of them can bolster you in times of struggle.

You may also find a sense of purpose in sharing your own experiences and expertise. When you do, you’re not only less likely to feel isolated, but you’ll also have an outlet to bounce around ideas, ask questions and share your successes.

Try to control what you can and let go of what you can’t.

Take time to recognise what’s going well. Whether it’s great team members, a strong culture or efficient processes, chances are that despite any current issues, there are a few positive things going on in your business right now.

Identify those things and even write them down. Not only will this help you see a clearer, fuller picture of your current business reality, but by recognising the good that’s going on, you’ll also be ready to practice gratitude, which reduces anxiety, I have found.

Something else I would recommend is to delegate and outsource tasks. Take some time to consider all that you do. Then, identify and write down which of those responsibilities you don’t enjoy doing or that you think someone else could do better.

Next, add anything that you constantly think you should be doing but never have the time. Now consider which of these tasks and responsibilities you could delegate to your employees or colleagues. If there’s no-one on your team with the bandwidth or ability to take something on, then consider whether you can outsource.

Today, nearly any business task can be outsourced, and many small business owners are turning to virtual assistants, we have.

Justin McGuire, co-founder and CEO – MENA and APAC, DMCG Global.