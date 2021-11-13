‘How do I sabotage myself?’ – burnout and others disorders in the corporate world

Doing well in exigent industries, especially here in the UAE, isn’t necessarily about what you know. It’s about how you behave. And behaviour is hard to teach, even to really smart people.

Corporate skills are typically taught as a math-based field, where data and formulas tell us exactly what to do. But in the real-world people don’t make important business decisions on a spreadsheet. They make them at the dinner table, or in a meeting room, where personal history, your own unique view of the world, ego, pride, marketing, and odd incentives are scrambled together.

Psychology is a science, exploring the strange ways people think about how they are making decisions and it teaches you how to make better sense of life’s most important topics. That’s why psychology is so important in the corporate world.

As a clinical psychologist, self-sabotage is one of my favourite topics to explore because it has a lot to do with the problems my clients are coming with in my office.

My experience working with business people, traders or even athletes has taught me a great deal about human nature and the many ways individuals can sabotage their success because of unconscious fears.

Ambition, tenacity and competitiveness seem to be universal among successful individuals. However, it’s fascinating to watch these same individuals struggle to achieve some of their toughest goals.

When I ask myself why top-performing individuals struggle at the end of a long journey, it seems that they tell me they worry at some deeper level that they will lose interest in their lives or their jobs.

This fear of losing interest is the link to talk about burnout. Because burnout is not about having too much work; indeed, when you love what you do you can put a lot of time into it. Burnout is about feeling frustrated. And then, this frustration leads to burnout because it’s not in the personality of the person to feel frustrated.

People suffering from burnout, or from self-sabotage, are most of the time the star employees, the ones that give 110 percent. And they are not prepared to face that kind of feelings towards their job. That’s why they are so impacted when something is not going the way they planned or when they can’t control external factors thar are directly impacting their work and goals.

When they come to my office, they ask me to help them understand why when they attempt an important goal, they are feeling empty, disillusioned and unproductive? When they think they have nothing more to strive for, they are left with nothing but their true selves. Thus, they unconsciously postpone or sabotage themselves to delay the confrontation with themselves. That kind of moments are completely buried by the workers and their management and that’s something we need to work on.

Nowadays I too often observe that we forget the “human” (factor) in human resources. And that’s the worst mistake a large company could make.

Companies and employees have to take each loss or each difficulty as a meaningful part of a bigger picture. A bad day is part of the game. Considering that this bad moment could teach you something will help you overcome the whole situation instead of feeling consumed by it. That understanding is the best way to evolve in a healthy work environment and thus to protect everyone from burn out syndrome.

I would never tell my clients to work less. I would just help them to work more efficiently so that they might be able to enjoy the fruits of their labour. It’s important to step outside of yourself and take objective “snapshots” of events or moments as they are happening. Making this effort, taking this time, is the path to achieve a successful career without losing yourself on the way.

Marie Curie once said: “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood.” I think this sentence relates entirely the message I wanted to pass today.

Eleonore Brocq, clinical psychologist at Medcare Camali Mental Health Clinic