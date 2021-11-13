How rail can help region deliver a sustainable future

The eagerly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai has finally opened to the world, with the thematic pillars of Sustainability, Opportunity and Mobility offering an insight into a future in which everyone thrives in equality on a healthy planet.

The stage is now set and all eyes are on the United Arab Emirates as it approaches the eve of the Golden Jubilee of the union of the seven emirates – a time, which will define the nation’s legacy for the next 50 years, during which the UAE will achieve a number of important goals and milestones.

At this pivotal moment in the UAE’s history, it is even more important than ever for the public and private sector across the wider region to collaborate to accelerate the move towards a green economy, to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals and make the vision of a ‘better future for all’ a reality.

The principle of sustainable development has historically underpinned the strategic vision of the United Arab Emirates. National agendas and strategic development plans such as UAE Vision 2021, Dubai Plan 2021, Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and UAE Centennial 2071 have provided a framework for government and private firms to collaborate to spur economic transformation and build a better future for all.

During the last decade, global and national efforts have ramped up considerably, with the global consensus being achieved with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which came into force in January 2016. 17 development goals were established, ranging from achieving gender equality to building resilient infrastructure, promoting sustainable industrialisation and fostering innovation.

A year later, in March 2017, the UAE government announced a 50-year strategy for development – UAE Centennial 2071, a commitment that by the country’s 100th year, the UAE will become a ‘model nation’, embodying sustainable development.

It is clear there continues to be strong alignment between the national agenda and the UAE’s SDGs. The UAE is committed to building a more sustainable and inclusive future for all through advancing the goals, with emphasis on building capacity and leveraging expertise, implementing innovative solutions to development challenges within the UAE, and across the region, and ensuring access to decent and fair work for all.

As a major infrastructure project, Etihad Rail is committed to supporting the UAE in delivering on the goals and supporting sustainable development and economic growth for future generations to come.

Rail offers the ability to move freight faster and more efficiently between emirates, cities, communities and countries with reduced environmental impact to alternatives.

By its very nature, rail has the power to support economic diversification efforts, which will in turn enable the UAE economy to become less dependent on oil, whilst also being a pivotal force in driving economic transformation – providing opportunities for citizens and residents – spanning not just across the UAE, but the entire MENA region.

The latest outlook from the World Bank (October 2021) shows the UAE is expected to rebound in tandem with the recovery of the global economy, with expanded economic opportunities across the wider region expected to accelerate recovery. The World Bank projects real GDP to average 3.4 percent in 2021-23. Indeed, the Saudi economy is expected to expand by 4.9 percent in 2022.

As not only a national railway, but a major infrastructure project, linking the UAE to our neighbours in the Gulf, it is important when considering the contribution of major infrastructure projects to advancing the SDGs, that the positive reverberations across the wider region are taken into account.

We are on track to deliver upon our promise of helping to transform the economic fortunes of the entire region – with a game changing freight and transportation network. We have announced just a month ago that we had completed the 139-kilometre track linking with Package A on the border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – a landmark achievement facilitating and accelerating the already robust trade between both countries – a figure that is worth more than [$27bn – 2019 exports] annually.

Studies conclusively demonstrate that rail is one of the most environmentally friendly modes of transportation. Rail offers the ability to move freight faster and more efficiently between emirates, cities, communities and countries with reduced environmental impact to alternatives. The introduction of innovative technology and the intrinsic reliability of rail networks all contribute to achieving climate reduction goals.

Etihad Rail’s network has already taken thousands of trucks off the road.

Etihad Rail’s vision is aligned with the National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2017–2050 and Abu Dhabi Transportation Mobility Management Strategy. The UAE’s commitment to the Paris Agreement, has enabled Etihad Rail to actively create opportunities for inform public stakeholders on urban design and transportation infrastructure with the aim of accelerating the transition to more sustainable cities and transport networks.

As well as looking towards the future, we are firmly focused on the here and now. Etihad Rail’s network has already taken thousands of trucks off the road. The figures speak for themselves. For example, one fully laden freight train trip on Stage One replaces approximately 300 trucks, thus reducing congestion. A fully loaded train produces up to 70-80 percent less CO2 emissions than trucks moving the same tonnage. In term of net impacts, the figures are significant.

In 2020, we signed an agreement with Stevin Rock to transport the raw materials produced in the Ras Al Khaimah operations of the quarrying giant to Abu Dhabi on its freight network. An estimated 3.5 million tonnes of construction material will be carried annually from Stevin Rock’s Al Ghail quarry in the northern emirate to the capital, through 500 annual train trips, which will result in an annual reduction of 100,000 truck trips.

However, we are not complacent – there is much more to be achieved and we are just at the beginning of our journey. With the adoption of in‑country value principles for major projects and developments, rigorous Emiratisation targets, and all-encompassing initiatives to stimulate foreign direct investment and fiscal growth, the UAE is well poised to build an equitable future for citizens and residents alike.

At this pivotal moment in the UAE’s history, it is even more important than ever, for the public and private sector across the wider region to collaborate to accelerate the move towards a green economy, to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals and make the vision of a ‘better future for all’ a reality.

Omar Al Sebeyi, acting executive director of Commercial Sector at Etihad Rail.