Empowering the next generation: Culture, tourism and the future of youth in the UAE

In recent generations, Abu Dhabi has undergone a remarkable and sustainable transformation into a globally recognised cultural and tourism destination. This evolution has been guided by the vision of our leadership and underpinned by strategic investment in infrastructure, programming and innovation.

As we enter the next chapter of this journey, it is essential that young people are inspired, equipped, and empowered to take leading roles as creatives, entrepreneurs, and active contributors to these thriving ecosystems.

The emirate’s momentum is being driven by the Tourism Strategy 2030, which sets an ambitious goal to increase visitor numbers by more than 50 per cent between 2023 and the end of the decade. Milestones such as the nearing completion of Saadiyat Cultural District, home to one of the highest concentrations of cultural institutions in the world, and the recently announced Disney theme park resort on Yas Island are capturing global attention and elevating Abu Dhabi’s cultural and tourism profile.

These developments bring tremendous opportunity for the next generation, but also new challenges. In an age of economic diversification and accelerating technological change, the uncertainties facing young people today are unlike anything seen before. Yet, paradoxically, so are the opportunities.

A timely commitment

We reaffirm our commitment to empowering young people not only to keep pace with change, but to shape it. This means engaging youth meaningfully, equipping them to thrive, and involving them at every level of business and society. Inclusion is not optional; it is essential. We must create clear and accessible pathways for young people across the UAE to seize opportunities and lead our country into the future.

This is particularly critical in the age of artificial intelligence. AI is no longer on the horizon; it is our present reality. If we fail to prepare our youth for the AI revolution, we fail to prepare them at all. The pace of change today is exponentially faster than when I graduated from Northeastern University in Boston with degrees in economics and political science.

Fittingly, one of the most compelling perspectives on how to prepare youth for the AI era comes from Northeastern’s current president, Joseph Aoun, a linguist born in Beirut. He calls for a reimagined curriculum based on humanics, designed to prepare people for what only humans can do. This curriculum centres on three literacies: technical literacy, data literacy, and human literacy, the latter including teamwork, entrepreneurship, ethics, creativity, and cultural agility.

We should explore such models with urgency and seriousness. The UAE has already shown remarkable foresight with initiatives such as the Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, established in 2019. We now have the foundations. We must keep building.

As the late Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father of the UAE, wisely stated: “The real asset of any advanced nation is its people, especially the educated ones, and the prosperity and success of the people are measured by the standard of their education.”

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, founded in 2019, the world’s first graduate-level, research-based AI university

Creativity as currency in the new world

In today’s educational landscape, Saadiyat Cultural District plays a vital role. Its institutions are not only cultural and tourism landmarks; they are also hubs of learning and imagination. When I walk through the museums, I see young people engaging with art in ways that are powerful, emotional, and bold. I see that spark in their eyes, that moment when inspiration strikes and they realise, “I can create.”

In Abu Dhabi, we deeply believe in the power of creativity. It is not just an artistic virtue. It is a mindset that enables adaptability, innovation, and resilience in a world increasingly shaped by AI.

While technical skills are essential, the human touch will remain irreplaceable: the warmth to welcome a traveller, the insight to curate an exhibit, the discipline to invent something new, the empathy to teach, and the imagination to craft a story without an algorithm. These are the skills that will define future leadership, and they are beyond the reach of any machine.

Our role at DCT Abu Dhabi

At DCT Abu Dhabi, we are committed to playing a long-term role in preparing the next generation. It starts early, sparking curiosity in childhood through institutions like the Abu Dhabi Children’s Library, or exhibitions like ‘Picturing the Cosmos’ at Louvre Abu Dhabi. It continues through initiatives such as the Arabic Language Centre’s AI-powered literacy engagement platform and our Tourism Youth Summer Camp, which develops practical career skills.

We see young people exploring future-forward pathways at Abu Dhabi Gaming and Sandstorm Comics, and growing further through workplace development programmes like DCTLearn for cultural disciplines and Masary Skill Assessments, which draw on leading subject-matter experts.

A message to the youth of the UAE

To young people across our nation: your elders have provided you with world-class infrastructure, education, and support. Now it is your turn to seize the moment. Be bold. Be curious. Be driven. Use every tool, take every opportunity, and know that we are here to support and celebrate your success.

You are the future of the UAE. And we are counting on you.