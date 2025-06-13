Is it really too morbid to talk about a Will?

I often get asked by family members and friends about my role at the DIFC Courts , and when I tell them about our Wills Service, they usually ask me the same question: “Isn’t it a bit morbid to talk about a Will?”

I can certainly acknowledge that in most cultures the idea of preparing for life after we’re gone is a sensitive subject. Whether due to discomfort, cultural hesitation, or the simple belief that it can always wait, many people avoid the conversation altogether, and it too often becomes a conversation we never have.

But when that conversation is delayed too long, it is families and loved ones who are left to deal with the consequences. Legal delays, frozen assets, and unresolved guardianship decisions are just a few of the challenges that can come up when there is no Will in place.

This issue is especially relevant today as people tend to live more internationally than ever before. Many individuals and families have assets spread across borders, own businesses or properties in different jurisdictions, and are raising children in countries they did not originally call home. With this global lifestyle comes a growing need for clarity and protection.

The DIFC Courts Wills Service was created to respond to exactly those needs. It provides a secure, accessible, and legally recognised solution for non-Muslims with assets in the UAE. Established as a joint initiative between the Government of Dubai and the DIFC Courts, the service gives individuals the ability to register a Will that reflects not only their personal wishes, but also their family and their legacy.

Authorised under Dubai Law No. 15 of 2017, the service assures that Wills are both enforceable and aligned with the UAE’s public policy considerations. This is not just about wealth, it’s about responsibility. It’s about putting in place clear plans that can protect the people and assets that matter most.

Today, the DIFC Courts Wills Service offers six types of Wills. Individuals can register a full Will that covers all categories including, real estate, business shares, financial accounts, and digital assets. Alternatively, they may choose a more focused Will covering only one category. For example, a Digital Assets Will allows individuals to assign cryptocurrencies and other supported digital assets to beneficiaries using the DIFC Courts’ non-custodial wallet. Each option is designed to be practical and secure, with the entire process available online.

Registration appointments are conducted by video conference and customers can use self-generating Will templates on our website or use a lawyer to assist with drafting. Once completed, Wills can be signed electronically, making the service fully accessible for people who travel frequently or live abroad. Once registered, the Will is securely encrypted and stored in the DIFC Courts’ system, with a copy provided to the individual.

What makes the service even more effective is that it goes beyond registration. In the event of death, DIFC Courts have full legal power to enforce Wills and issue the required probate orders to ensure the instructions in the Will are followed.

In a region where family, stability, and legacy are deeply rooted, preparing a Will is one of the most important acts of care a person can take in these times. Yet it is often seen as something only for the wealthy or elderly. That perception is changing. Across boardrooms, living rooms, and legal offices, the message is becoming clearer, preparing for the future is no longer a luxury. What was once considered a personal choice is now understood as a practical responsibility.

Dubai has long positioned itself as a global hub for business, law, and innovation. The legal infrastructure here reflects that role. It supports those who are building lives and investing in the region, regardless of where they are from. The DIFC Courts’ Wills Service is a key part of that infrastructure. It allows individuals to plan for the future with confidence, supported by a system that understands the realities of modern life.

So, is it really too morbid to talk about a will?

Whether you consider it morbid or not, preparing a Will is not simply a legal formality. It is a thoughtful step towards taking responsibility for what we leave behind. It means protecting the people we care about, honouring the life we have built, and making sure our intentions, and therefore our legacy, are clearly understood and respected.