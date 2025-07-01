The economics of prevention: How maternal RSV immunisation can strengthen public health systems

While respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) typically causes mild symptoms in adults, the virus can be life-threatening for infants. The seasonal virus is the most common cause of lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs) in infants and young children worldwide, accounting for an estimated 33 million LRTIs each year.

This global trend is reflected in the Middle East and North Africa region, where RSV is the leading cause of acute respiratory tract infections in young children. In addition to causing LRTIs, RSV leads to over three million hospital admissions and nearly 60,000 deaths globally in children under five each year.

Maternal vaccinations not only help protect one of the most vulnerable population groups but also support national healthcare systems and economies by reducing both direct and indirect costs.

The economic impact of infant RSV

The health impact of RSV in infants results in a heavy burden on national healthcare systems. In Dubai alone, a recent 10-year retrospective cohort study showed that nearly half of patients with RSV were aged under 2 years; of these patients, 22 per cent were hospitalised with an average hospital stay of four days and a hospitalisation cost of US$9.8 million.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, researchers recently projected that if nothing changes, RSV will drive roughly 86,000 infant hospitalisations and US$817.9 million in associated medical costs over the next five years. However, the economic impact of RSV in infants extends beyond the hospital, as parents often miss work to care for their sick infants, leading to a loss in economic productivity.

The science behind maternal vaccines

Maternal vaccines leverage the natural infant protection mechanism that occurs during pregnancy, providing a boost to the levels of antibodies to shield infants during the first months of life before they are eligible to receive vaccines directly. This transfer of antibodies from mother to fetus is so efficient that by the time a baby is born at full term, the concentration of antibodies in the baby’s blood is often even higher than in the mother’s.

Maternal vaccines have come a long way since the 1800s, when it was first observed that infants born to women vaccinated against smallpox during pregnancy were protected in early life. Today, pharmaceutical leaders are constantly investing in research and development (R&D) efforts related to maternal vaccines while prioritising the safety of both mother and child.

Pfizer has leveraged years of vaccines expertise and new scientific discoveries to bring forward a maternal RSV vaccine with the potential to harness a mother’s natural ability to provide protection to growing babies through the transfer of antibodies in the womb. This maternal immunisation is currently helping to protect infants in their vulnerable first months of life from disease caused by this highly contagious virus.

The potential impact of maternal RSV vaccines

By preventing RSV in infants, maternal vaccinations have the potential to reduce the economic impact of the disease. According to recent research, increasing the uptake of the maternal vaccine in KSA to 90 per cent will have a budget impact of US$741.8 million, compared to US$1,689.7 million with a 25 per cent uptake.

In addition to direct medical costs, costs related to parent absenteeism will also be reduced, resulting in a more productive and efficient economy. Reducing the impact of RSV in infants will also free up hospital beds, making way for other urgent infant healthcare needs, resulting in a stronger healthcare infrastructure. Beyond the economic impact of maternal RSV vaccines, and of much higher importance, preventing RSV in infants has the potential to safeguard infant lives and can contribute to national government efforts to reduce infant mortality rates.