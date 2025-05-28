Why the future of tourism is collaborative

There is an old proverb that says: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together”. In today’s tourism landscape, this couldn’t be more relevant. As our industry evolves, working together towards a more resilient tourism sector is increasingly vital. Governments, hospitality brands, and entrepreneurs, go further when they move together.

Collective action has proven powerful for the travel industry. A prime example is how the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) brought together its members, governments, and industry leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic to establish “Safe Travels”, a set of global standardised protocols that gave travellers confidence to return. In turn, destinations were able to protect their visitors and resume operations safely.

Even today, five years later, the World Economic Forum (WEF) noted in its report, ‘Future of Travel and Tourism: Embracing Sustainable and Inclusive Growth’, that the industry will be shaped by “the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders including supporting sectors, each playing a crucial role in driving positive change and innovation.”

As tourism grows globally, public-private partnerships (PPPs) are vital in steering the sector towards a sustainable future. We’ve already seen the positive impact of these partnerships in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations. From Macchu Pichu in South America to the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, there are many examples of the private sector collaborating with government to balance tourism with the sustainable preservation of these irreplaceable destinations.

In Ras Al Khaimah, one recent example of collective action is an initiative that emerged not from a mandate, but from dialogue and mutual interest among key industry players. In a regional first, the leaders of seven global hotel groups, including Marriott International, Hilton, Accor, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Ennismore, Rotana, and Radisson Hotel Group, came together in early 2025 to formally pledge their support for the Emirate’s long-term development goals in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

These pledges, reached through individual conversations with leadership, reflect a shared understanding: that sustainable growth in tourism depends on coordinated action. Rather than operating in silos, these hospitality leaders committed to contributing to the growth of the emirate’s thriving tourism economy in line with the Ras Al Khaimah’s Vision 2030, guiding their efforts across four key areas: supporting the emirate’s tourism expansion, aligning on its sustainability standards and goals, raising its global profile, and contributing to its community development.

With Ras Al Khaimah aiming to triple the size of its tourism economy and significantly grow its hospitality footprint by 2035, these pledges serve as a framework for how that growth can happen in a way that is inclusive, responsible, and strategically aligned.

In an industry built on competition, this collective alignment represents a rare and powerful moment of unity for the industry. As tourism becomes more complex and multi-dimensional, we must also expand our collaborative horizons across borders, industries, and communities. Ultimately, tourism is about connection. And when we build our strategies on shared purpose, we create destinations that are not only more competitive, but more compelling.

Looking ahead, I believe that public-private partnerships and cross-border cooperation will shape the future of tourism. As Ras Al Khaimah deepens its partnership with neighbouring emirates and international stakeholders, we are building bridges – not just between businesses, but between communities, cultures, and experiences.