Wed 18 Nov 2020 09:32 PM

PODCAST: Is the university degree no longer fit for purpose?

Is a degree an essential indicator of intellectual excellence or a piece of paper that, for many sectors, is out of date as soon as it's issued?

On this Arabian Business podcast, host Eddie Taylor is joined by Dr Slim Saidi, associate professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology, Solveig Nicklos, an expert in operational start-up, turn-around and organisational culture, and Arabian Business editor-in-chief Scott Armstrong to discuss whether the university degree is, in a world of rapid technological advancement, in danger of becoming obsolete.

And it was a conversation that was sparked by Solveig's excellent piece in Arabian Business in September. 

