PODCAST: The NFT boom and what it means for investors and creatives

In the last few weeks, the media has been awash with stories about the incredible sums being paid at auctions for NFTs – or non-fungible tokens. An NFT is a digital item – a picture, a piece of art, a design – whose origin, transfer and ownership can be authenticated and documented on the blockchain.

They hit the headlines when “Everydays — The First 5000 Days” by the artist known as Beeple sold at Christie’s for $69 million, in an auction that also accepted payments in the Ethereum cryptocurrency. That was followed up by the sale of Jack Dorsey’s first every tweet on Twitter for $2.9million.

On this Arabian Business podcast, we delved into this fascinating, bewildering and still largely opaque world with the help of Simon Hudson, founder of Cheeze, an NFT minting studio, Jamil Abuwardeh, a crypto-skeptic turned enthusiast, and ITP’s own Thomas Shambler, who has been charged with getting our creative output booked on the NFT train.