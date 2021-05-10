PODCAST: What to make of Joe Biden's first 100 days in the White House

Joe Biden is no stranger to political and economic crises. When he entered the White House as Barack Obama’s Vice President in 2008, he faced the fall-out from the financial crisis and the wreckage of America’s reputation in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Twelve years later, it’s a pandemic, a ballooning deficit, fractured international alliances and an angry, reality-denying opposition. How he handles all four will define the first term of his presidency – and set the tone for the mid-term elections in 2022. In the first three months, he has already rolled his sleeves up and passed a raft of legislation, signed innumerable executive orders and appointed a highly diverse and supremely qualified cabinet. But has he started off on the right foot?

Helping Arabian Business editorial director Eddie Taylor answer this question, and unpack all of the issues around the new president, is Sam Khunaizi, Chair of Democrats Abroad UAE – and someone who actually campaigned for his primary rival, Bernie Sanders.