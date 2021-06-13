PODCAST: Can you still make money from F&B in the UAE?

It does, though, look like there are better times around the corner – with restrictions being lifted, brunches back on the menu and a whole year of pent-up demand to service. But for restaurateurs, do the numbers make sense?

Discussing this are Gabrielle Mather, founder & CEO of Restaurant Secrets Inc, a boutique F&B consultancy, and Ramzy Abdul-Majeed, co-founder and chairman of hospitality company Whissle Group, which has launched the likes of Claw and Okku.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)