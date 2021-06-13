We noticed you're blocking ads.

PODCAST: Can you still make money from F&B in the UAE?

It has obviously been a catastrophic year for the F&B sector, with lockdowns, capacity restrictions and border closures not simply wreaking havoc with bottom lines but with the very viability of dozens of establishments.

It does, though, look like there are better times around the corner – with restrictions being lifted, brunches back on the menu and a whole year of pent-up demand to service. But for restaurateurs, do the numbers make sense?

Discussing this are Gabrielle Mather, founder & CEO of Restaurant Secrets Inc, a boutique F&B consultancy, and Ramzy Abdul-Majeed, co-founder and chairman of hospitality company Whissle Group, which has launched the likes of Claw and Okku.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)

