AB Majlis podcast: A deep dive into Arabian Business 150 most influential Arabs 2025 – all you need to know

Arabian Business editors reveal the new methodology behind the flagship regional ranking and highlight the leaders reshaping influence across the Arab world

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/abmajlis-arabianbusiness/2240935" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank">THE LIST IS LIVE! Inside the Arab world’s most influential people of 2025</a>

The Arab world’s most influential figures have been revealed in the highly anticipated 2025 edition of the 150 Most Influential Arabs, with Yasser Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), taking the top spot, replacing Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar.

In a special episode of AB Majlis, Arabian Business Senior Reporter Tala Issa and Reporter Nicole Abigael unpacked the methodology, categories, and standout names from this year’s ranking, which they describe as “more dynamic, more global, and more surprising than ever before.”

A sharpened methodology

This year, Arabian Business applied a refined nine-metric framework to evaluate influence, balancing tangible achievements with intangible impact. The list is divided into three categories: Visionaries, Disruptors, and Family Dynasties.

“We wanted to look at influence in 2025 as something more dynamic, more global, and more surprising than ever before,” Issa explained during the podcast.

Abigael added, “The Arab world isn’t just participating in global conversations. It’s shaping them.”

Each individual is scored on factors including inspiration (20%), legacy and economic contribution (15% each), cultural impact, community engagement, entrepreneurial achievement, and social media presence (10% each), with environmental impact and innovation weighted at 5% each.

The headline shift: Al-Rumayyan at No.1

The most striking outcome this year is Yasser Al-Rumayyan topping the list, displacing Alabbar who has historically ranked first. Al-Rumayyan’s current momentum, particularly through his leadership of PIF and wider roles across energy, investment, and mega-projects, boosted his scores on economic contribution, innovation, and inspiration.

“Alabbar is still a giant,” Issa noted. “From Emaar to Noon.com, his legacy and cultural impact remain enormous.”

But the data shows Al-Rumayyan edging ahead on present-time system-level influence, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification drive and its rising global footprint.

Visionaries, disruptors, and dynasties

The Visionaries category features policymakers, business leaders, and cultural pioneers driving infrastructure, capital, and connectivity. They set agendas for the next decade, uniting legacy with long-term impact.

The Disruptors are rule-breakers and builders reshaping industries at speed. Among the most talked-about names are Huda Kattan, who turned a modest loan into a global beauty empire powered by social media, and Noor Sweid, a venture investor whose work in tech and entrepreneurship scored strongly on innovation and inspiration.

The Family Dynasties category underscores the backbone of regional economies. Figures like Khalaf Ahmed Al Habtoor and Abdulaziz Al Ghurair blend economic weight with philanthropy, legacy, and community engagement. Their reinvention of family enterprises for a digital era underscores why dynasties continue to matter.

What influence means in 2025

Applying the nine metrics across 150 names reveals a shifting landscape. Alongside enduring sectors like finance, logistics, and energy, the list highlights the rise of technology, creator-led brands, healthcare, and culture.

Issa observed, “The individuals who make this list aren’t just leading companies. They’re building ecosystems, influencing policy, and reshaping industries.”

“The 150 Most Influential Arabs isn’t simply about who matters today –it’s about who is shaping the Arab world’s future,” Abigael concluded.

The full 150 Most Influential Arabs 2025 list, including all profiles and the detailed methodology, is live now on ArabianBusiness.com. The special AB Majlis episode is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.