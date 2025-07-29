AB Majlis podcast: How discomfort became a luxury

It’s 5 AM on a weekend in Dubai. Your Instagram feed tells a familiar story. Yet another acquaintance has posted from their ice bath session – steam rising off red, shocked skin as they emerge from water that would make a polar bear shiver. The ritual has become so commonplace that Arabian Business journalists Nicole Abigael and Tala Michel Issa barely registered it anymore – until they started looking at the numbers behind the trend.

“I think discomfort sells, and people are buying in,” Abigael says on the latest episode of the AB Majlis podcast, ‘No pain, no gain? Ice baths, new-age therapies and why we pay to suffer in the name of health.’ What began as casual observations led them into the global wellness economy – a sector valued at $5.6 trillion in 2024, projected to hit $8 trillion by 2027.

A substantial share of that comes from people paying to self-inflict discomfort. According to Grand View Research, the cold plunge tub market was valued at $318.63 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $426.79 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3 per cent. Alternative estimates from Zion Market Research suggest the market will grow from $322 million in 2023 to $478 million by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 4.5 per cent.

“It’s not just going to a spa anymore,” Abigael notes. “People are buying these for their own homes.” Home cold plunge tubs now represent 80 per cent of industry sales growth. Premium models like The Plunge retail around $5,990 for the base tub (with optional chillers in the $3,000–$4,500 range). The Ice Barrel 400 is priced at approximately $1,200, offering strong insulation and long-lasting temperature retention. High-end models from other brands can exceed $10,000.

Middle East execs drive demand

The Middle East, particularly Dubai, has become fertile ground for this “economy of discomfort.” Luxury spas now pair ice baths with breathwork sessions, creating a thriving niche of resilience-plus-luxury experiences. Wellness retreats in Thailand are tailoring programs to attract Middle Eastern clientele, highlighting the surge in high-end wellness tourism.

“A lot of clients arrive with stress-related symptoms or burnout,” Abigael reported, citing conversations with clinic operators. Executives worn down by 80-hour work weeks are flying halfway around the world to pay thousands of dollars to stress their bodies – to eventually destress them.

The science behind these trends offers a more tempered view. A review published in PLoS One found no immediate immune boost from cold water immersion, but stress levels dropped significantly 12 hours later, with some improvement in sleep quality and overall well-being – though benefits were often short-lived without long-term practice. Another large systematic review analysing 3,177 participants confirmed that stress reduction and better quality of life persisted only for about 12 hours post-exposure; immune claims were unsupported and effects faded within a few months without constant repetition.

Breathwork shows similarly modest gains. A 2023 meta-analysis of 12 randomised controlled trials (totalling 785 participants) found a small-to-moderate effect for reducing stress compared to controls, but most studies exhibited moderate risk of bias.

Academic perspective

Recent research suggests that benefits from cold-water immersion and breathwork are time‑sensitive and largely context-dependent. A University of Ottawa study found that one week of daily cold exposure enhanced cellular resilience and autophagic processes, indicating improved stress adaptation at the cellular level – but longer-term health implications remain uncertain. Meanwhile, clinical reviews show that effective breathwork outcomes typically result from human-guided training, multiple sessions, and long-term engagement, while one-off or fast-paced (less than 5 min) practices tend to yield little benefit.

Abigael, who has worked in cryotherapy, explains the energetic jolt more physiologically than mystically: “Your body rushes blood to your core to stay warm, and after you exit, circulation surges outward, creating that super‑energetic rush.”

What underpins this booming industry may be less about physical health and more about visual spectacle. Social media loves a dramatic plunge: clean, aesthetic shots of matcha, breathwork, red‑faced emergence moments. It’s a blend of genuine wellness seekers and trend followers feeding the same algorithm.

As the episode wraps, the journalists arrive at a sobering final thought. “What’s booming is the business of health and the business of wellness,” said Abigael. Issa sums it up plainly: “We’re paying to suffer, and someone’s making a fortune.”

The final takeaway from their deep dive into discomfort economics? “Marketing is always stronger than medicine.” And in an industry worth trillions, that may be the most uncomfortable truth of all.

