Arab Quartet appeals Qatari air claims to UN's International Court of Justice

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt will submit the issue of the four countries' sovereign airspace to the United Nations' International Court of Justice. Photo by Michel PorroGetty Images

The moves come after the ICAO considered two requests submitted by Qatar, which the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt say is illegal

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt will submit the issue of the four countries' sovereign airspace to the United Nations' International Court of Justice (ICJ) after concluding that the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is not “competent” to consider the dispute, it was announced on Wednesday.

The moves come after the ICAO considered two requests submitted by Qatar requesting the activation of Article 84 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation on the Settlement of Dispute, and how it is being interpreted in the Middle East, particularly with regards to the closure of airspace and airports to Qatar-registered aircraft.

A second Qatari request dealt with the interpretation and application of the “International Transit Services Agreement” against the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt.

“The action by the four countries to submit the case to the International Court of Justice comes in view of the decision of the ICAO Council to grant Qatar the opportunity to hear its demands,” reported the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency.

"The four states decided to object this decision because they believe that the organisation has fully exercised its technical competence through the cooperation of the four states with the organisation’s Regional office in Cairo in developing international alternative airlines for Qatari aircraft in regional airspace.”

According to the WAM story, the four countries believe that “the crux of the issue is that Qatar is constantly and severely violating all the sovereign rights of the four countries” including interference in internal matters and the support of terrorism.

“[This makes] this conflict primarily a security policy,” WAM noted. “The acceptance by the organisation’s council of the study of the Qatari claims is therefore illegal as it departs from the technical competence of the organisation.”

In light of the four country’s decision to appeal the ICAO decision at the ICJ, the ICAO will stop considering Qatari claims until an ICJ judgement has been issued. This ruling, WAM notes, will determine the validity of ICAO’s decision to allow Qatar to submit the two complaints, and does not reflect on Qatari allegations made against the four countries.

“International law will continue to support the four countries in the continued closure of the regional airspace in front of the Qatari aircraft and therefore nothing will change in this case,” WAM noted.