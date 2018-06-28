Kuwait's parliament approves budget deficit for fourth year

The actual deficit may turn out to be lower than forecast if oil prices rise, with crude currently calculated at about $50 a barrel, $25 below market prices.

Kuwait's parliament on Wednesday passed the budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, projecting a huge deficit for the fourth year in a row amid a shrinking economy.

The shortfall for the accounting year, which began in Kuwait on April 1, is estimated at more than $21 billion (18 billion euros) - about 17.5 percent of the OPEC member's gross domestic product.

Several MPs in the oil-rich Gulf state accused the government during debate of not doing enough to "stop the squandering" of public funds and failing to implement reforms.

State budget revenues are projected at $49.5 billion, up 12 percent on last year's estimates, while spending is forecast to reach $71 billion, about 8.5 percent more than last year.

After posting healthy surpluses for 16 straight years, Kuwait has posted a budget deficit in each of the past three years after oil prices began to slide in mid-2014.

Oil income in Kuwait is estimated at $44.3 billion, based on a daily production of 2.8 million barrels.

Less than a fifth of expenditures are slated for development projects.

Finance Minister Nayef al-Hajraf said Kuwait's economic growth contracted by 2.9 percent last year due to low oil prices.

Like other Gulf states, which rely heavily on oil income, Kuwait has imposed revenue-boosting measures such as raising power and fuel prices.

The emirate has a sovereign wealth fund worth more than $600 billion