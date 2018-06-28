France confirms participation at Expo 2020 Dubai

European powerhouse says its pavilion will be deployed within the Expo 2020 space dedicated to mobility

France has confirmed its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, saying "lights, enlightenments" will be a common thread of its pavilion.

Its pavilion will be deployed within the Expo 2020 space dedicated to mobility, a statement said.

Erik Linquier, Commissioner General of France for Expo 2020 Dubai and president of COFREX, said: "The Expo 2020 Dubai provides a unique opportunity for France to mobilise large-scale international companies to show the world its power to innovate in the fields of sustainable city, connected territories and new living environments."

He said a strategic committee will meet on a regular basis to discuss further details of the French pavilion.

Brune Poirson, Secretary of State to the Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition, said: "France wishes to express during Expo 2020 Dubai its vision on the ecological and inclusive transition by showing how the international climate and environmental inclusion can make advance for all through concrete solutions using, especially, digital technology as an accelerator."

He said the French project for Expo 2020 Dubai will be built on two major pillars - on one side the projection towards a future world enriched by innovation and on the other hand, the projection towards a better world, more sustainable, respectful of climatic and environmental balances.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be held between October 20, 2020 and April 10, 2021 under the theme "Connecting minds, creating the future".

More than 25 million visitors are expected, and 180 countries should be represented.