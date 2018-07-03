US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Abu Dhabi next week

The Secretary of State will meet with UAE leaders to discuss ways to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will travel to Abu Dhabi early next week as part of a whirlwind tour that will see him go to Europe, the Middle East and East Asia.

According to a State Department statement, Pompeo will be in Abu Dhabi on July 9 and 10, where he “will meet with UAE leaders to discuss ways to further strengthen the US-UAE partnership and advance our common security and economic priorities.”

Before coming to the UAE, Pompeo will visit the North Korean capital of Pyongyang between July 5 and 7, as a follow-up to the meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un that recently took place in Singapore.

After North Korea, Pompeo will travel to Tokyo where he will meet with Japanese and South Korean leaders to discuss the “final, fully verified denuclearisation” of North Korea, and then to Hanoi to meet with Vietnamese officials on July 8 and 9.

Following his Abu Dhabi visit, Pompeo will head to Brussels, where he will join President Trump to the NATO Summit, take part in the US-EU Energy Council and co-host a meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS with NATO.

Pompeo made his Middle East debut in April with visits to Israel and Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and King Salman.