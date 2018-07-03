Work visa process simplified at Dubai's Jebel Ali Freezone

Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) signed a cooperation agreement with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) to simplify existing visa procedures.

General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs said time taken to process visas and related transactions is being cut to 24 hours or less

Under the agreement, the GDRFA will provide enhanced services to companies operating in Jafza and the National Industries Park (NIP) - both DP World subsidiaries - through the recently completed electronic link that will directly benefit more than 150,000 people working in over 7,500 Jafza-based companies.

The time taken to process visas and related transactions is being cut to 24 hours or less.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO, DP World, said the aim is to build on Jafza’s relationship with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

“As home to tens of thousands of employees who need work and residence visas, Jafza constantly seeks to improve the support services required to help companies focus on their core business activities,” he said.

"Simplifying business processes results in increased efficiency and more productive companies and employees. We thank the GDRFA for their cooperation in achieving this."

Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General, GDRFA, said the government is committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to the success of Dubai and the UAE to further strengthen the coordination between all entities.

“The signing is evidence of the confidence we have in Jafza for providing world-class services and competitive advantage,” he said.

As part of the UAE’s efforts to evolve digital communication and technology adoption, the GDRFA has upgraded its e-services to help customers manage all their visa-related transactions online in a secure environment, saving time and resources.

The agreement was signed by Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA, and Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO, Jebel Ali Free Zone, and CEO and Managing director, DP World, UAE Region.