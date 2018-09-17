Abu Dhabi's non-oil foreign trade reached $21.81bn in H1

Transportation equipment and accessories were found to have accounted for the bulk of re-exports, reaching AED 5.4 billion during H1, followed by consumables at AED 3.3 billion and production supplies at AED 2.6 billion.

Non-oil exports were found to have risen 10.5 percent compared to the same time period in 2017

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade reached AED 80.1 billion in the first half of 2018, with a 30 percent increase in June alone, according to figures from the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi.

According to the statistics, non-oil exports stood at AED 11.08 billion during H1, a 10.5 percent increase from the AED 10.9 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2017.

Additionally, re-exports were found to have gone up by 10.5 percent from AED 11.12 billion to AED 12.3 billion during the same time period.

In June, imports fell from AED 58.4 billion in 2017 to AED 56.7 billion this year, while total non-oil trade jumped to a one-month peak of AED 12.4 billion, a 30 percent increase from the same month last year.

Of the total, manufacturing supplies accounted for 89.3 percent of Dhabi’s exports during H1, with a total value of AED 9.9 billion, while food exports stood at AED 515 million.

Lastly, manufacturing imports were found to have reached AED 21.7 billion, while transportation imports stood at AED 16.7 billion, compared to AED 9.6 billion for production supplies and AED 5 billion for consumables.