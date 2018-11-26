UAE gov't set to launch 7 new strategies, over 100 initiatives

The meetings will see discussions on national issues and launch strategies and initiatives that promote the development model of the state to reach the UAE Centennial 2071.

UAE Government's annual meetings will be held this week, aim to shape the future of the country

The UAE Government's annual meetings will be held this week, with seven long-term strategies and more than 100 initiatives expected to be launched

The two-day meeting will start on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi and will be co-chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The annual meetings will be attended by 500 dignitaries, heads of UAE executive boards, ministers, heads of federal government bodies, heads of local government agencies, federal, local, and regional directors, along with assistant agents and executives, state news agency WAM reported.



A review of 2017 achievements will take place, along with updates on Vision 2021 targets.

Seven long-term strategies along with over 100 initiatives will be launched during the meetings, encompassing food security, artificial intelligence, culture and heritage, operational strategies, future skills, quality of life and happiness, and the advanced science, WAM reported.

Sheikh Mohammed said: "The annual meetings of the UAE Government mark a major milestone on the path towards the nation's centennial. It reflects the spirit of team work and the spirit of the Union that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan envisioned.

"We are launching over 100 initiatives and seven national strategies in keeping with our people's aspirations, shaping the course of the UAE," he added.