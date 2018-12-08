Dubai Cares, UAEU sign on for Expo 2020 Dubai

UAEU is the first educational institution to confirm it's participating in the upcoming event

Dubai Cares and United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) have signed official contracts to bring their expertise to Expo 2020 Dubai, it has been announced.

With the agreements, Dubai Cares becomes the first global organisation to sign up to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai, while UAEU becomes the first educational institution among the event’s confirmed participants.

“As the host of the first World Expo in the Middle East, the commitment and support of such renowned UAE entities as these offers us tremendous impetus,” said Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, executive director of the Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau. “Both Dubai Cares and UAEU are respected in the UAE, the region and across the world, and are strong examples of our nation’s forward-thinking and action to address universal challenges and work towards a better future.”

Latifa Al Gurg, the CEO of Dubai Cares said that the organisation, through it’s pavilion, hopes to “present to the world the case for education, convert every visitor into a champion for children’s irrevocable right to education, and work together towards eliminating the obstacles that prevent children and young people from going to school and learning.”

UAEU’s vice chancellor, Professor Mohamed Albaili, said that the university believes its participation in Expo will “provide a unique example of how the UAE’s model of innovation and entrepreneurship can be used to introduce world class academic initiatives and develop effective strategic partnerships with the youth at their heart, contributing to solving world issues.”