Saudi Arabia denies plans to open embassy in Syria

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry has denied plans to open an embassy in Syria’s capital Damascus.

The move comes after a number of websites claimed Saudi Arabia is planning on opening an embassy in the country.

Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs said the rumours were "completely untrue and baseless".

The UAE re-opened its embassy in Damascus in December 2018 after nearly seven years, in a latest sign of efforts to bring the Syrian government back into the Arab fold.

The UAE broke ties with Syria in February 2012, as the repression of nationwide protests demanding regime change was escalating into a war.