Kuwait said to mull privatisation of ministry, gov't entities

According to local media, the ministry of services will be among those privatised

Kuwait’s government will soon announce the privatisation of various ministries and government entities, according to a report in the Kuwait Times.

Quoting “well-informed ministerial sources”, the newspaper reported that the move will include the ministry of services (formerly communications), particularly after Kuwait’s telecommunications authority and various telecom and Internet companies have subsumed many of its duties.

The report also noted that privatisation may come to the postal sector, as well as various parts of the ministry of education including art, TV, radio and tourism, leaving only the ‘news’ sector to be supervised by the ministry.

The newspaper noted that the privatisation drive is aimed at shrinking the state’s organisational structure, resolving deficit problems and reducing expenditure.