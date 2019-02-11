Only youth can fix the problems of globalism and capitalism: Dubai Cares CEO

The key to all the issues the world faces due to globalisation and capitalism are young people, according to Dubai Cares CEO Tariq Al Gurg.

“The current generation despite all its experience and skill can only work to a certain limit and speed,” he said. “We will not be able to take care of the world’s needs without youth who are equipped, flexible, resilient, and adaptable, especially with the pace of technological advancement and now a fourth industrial revolution.”



Al Gurg was speaking with Arabian Business at the sth World Government Summit being held in Dubai, where global thought leaders and officials, including the founder of the World Economic Forum and French Minister of Finance Bruno La Maire have been vocal in calling for ‘a new social contract’ in response to the rise of populism, youth unemployment and income economic inequality.



Al Gurg’s organisation has been promoting a youth-centric agenda to attendees at the WGS.



On the first day of the Summit, Dubai Cares announced the signing off the Dubai Declaration on early childhood development (ECD) with UNICEF as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE.



The declaration, three years in the making, aims to compel governments to consider the importance of ECD programs in their policy programmes.



The Declaration issues guidance to governments on how to provide health, care, and nutrition advancement to children in their first 1000 days during pre-school so they can be adequately prepared for life after.



An estimated 249 million children under five in developing world countries — 43 per cent of their populations — are at risk of poor development due to extreme poverty and stunting, according to statistics from UNICEF.



Dubai Cares is part of the board at UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited initiative, a first of its kind programme by the development agency launched at the UN General Assembly in September and that aims to improve the opportunities global youth can avail this reducing the economic burden of welfare on subsequent governments.



“If you can prepare youth in their early years then you can help them prepare for the future, and all the talk on capitalism and globalism [at the Summit] ties into that,” said Al Gurg.