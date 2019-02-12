Future cities will become 'food baskets', says Dubai Crown Prince

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid said the emirate has a constant goal to be at least 10 years more advanced,

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid delivered address at the World Government Summit in Dubai through a hologram

Urban areas of the future will see drastically shorter commute times and will become “food baskets” through sustainable farming methods, according to Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid.

Speaking in a futuristic hologram-delivered address at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan said that “countries are nothing but a bundle of cities, and their success is related to the success of their economies.”

Sheikh Hamdan added that “many of the world’s cities look to Dubai as a symbol of the future.”

“We have a constant goal to be at least 10 years more advanced,” he said. “The future is supposed to improve the present, to achieve more, so the journey towards the future is continuous.”

During his half-hour long presentation, Sheikh Hamdan referenced research that found that reducing commute time - from a current average of an hour – will result in increased happiness.

According to the study from the University of the West of England, every minute of commute time leads to diminished job and leisure time satisfaction, as well as mental health issues and increased strain.

Sheikh Hamdan also discussed the importance of clean energy, parking and sustainable urban farming.

“The number of parking lots in cities often exceeds 20 percent of land space,” he said. “The main challenge is reducing the impact of this on social connectivity.”

Sheikh Hamdan added that “smart grids for the distribution of energy will enable us to predict the demand for energy.”

“Our homes will become mini-systems to generate power, so every human becomes a producer and consumer of energy at the same time,” he said.

“They will become food baskets as we move towards more sustainable farming methods within our cities,” he said. “Future design of these cities will create living, breathing urban areas with a digital backbone.”