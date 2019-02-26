Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in South Korea for two-day visit

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has arrived in South Korea where he will meet with President Moon Jae-in during a two-day visit.

UAE is the only Middle Eastern country that has established a special strategic partnership with Korea as one of its key partner nations

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces was invited by South Korea’s president, who will meet Sheikh Mohamed in a summit planned for tomorrow, February 27.

"I have arrived in South Korea, a country with which we have strong strategic ties. We look forward to opening new horizons of cooperation and forging constructive partnerships, " Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted.

The two countries are expected to sign a number of MoUs following the summit.

At the summit, the two leaders are expected to discuss expanding cooperation between the two countries as special strategic partners from the existing areas of trade, investment, construction, infrastructure and energy into other fields, including new high value-added industries, like semiconductors and 5G, national defence and the defence industry, agriculture, healthcare and medical services, science and technology, ICT, space and new renewable energy.

In addition, the two leaders will likely reaffirm the UAE’s full support for the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, which is being pushed by the Korean Government. Building upon that, they will also have in-depth discussions on how to work together to promote peace and prosperity in their regions and in the international community.

They will also adopt a joint statement that will present the direction of future cooperation between the two countries.

President Moon will then host an official luncheon in the Crown Prince’s honour.

His Abu Dhabi Prince’s visit to South Korea comes five years after his last, in February 2014, and will reciprocate President Moon’s official visit to the UAE last March.

President Moon’s office said the UAE is the only Middle Eastern country that has established a special strategic partnership with Korea as one of its key partner nations.

As of 2018, the country was the biggest market for Korean construction companies with orders there equalling $5.3 billion, and for Korean exporters, it was the largest Middle Eastern market with sales of $4.6 billion. The UAE is also home to the largest number of Korean businesses and people in the African and Middle Eastern region.